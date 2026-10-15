Supreme Court Rules: Professional Course Fees Must Be Disclosed Before Students Take Admission

Imagine joining a four-year engineering course, only to find in your second semester that the fee has jumped by more than a third. That is what happened to a batch of students in West Bengal, and on Wednesday the Supreme Court gave a ruling that could change how professional colleges across the country set their fees.

A Fee Hike in the Middle of a Course

The dispute begins in September 2023, when students joined the four-year B Tech programme at Dr. B.C. Roy Engineering College for the 2023-27 batch. A month later, on October 16, 2023, the West Bengal government issued a notification raising the annual tuition fee ceiling for self-financing professional colleges to ₹1.10 lakh.

The college acted on it. On December 15, 2023, it revised its fees, to apply from the second semester in January 2024. Semester tuition fees rose from ₹44,000 to ₹60,500 for some branches, and from ₹40,000 to ₹55,000 for others. A development fee was also introduced.

Students Go to Court

The students challenged the increase in the Calcutta High Court. On January 15, 2026, a single judge dismissed their petitions, relying on a clause in the college prospectus saying fees could change according to government decisions.

The students did not lose for long. On March 23, 2026, a division bench of the High Court set that ruling aside. It held that the revised fees could apply only to students admitted on or after October 16, 2023, and told the colleges to refund the excess or adjust it against the next semester’s fees.

The colleges then moved the Supreme Court.

What the Supreme Court Said?

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe took up the appeals. It kept the protection the High Court had given to students already admitted, but it did not agree with how the High Court got there. It rejected the High Court’s reliance on equity and estoppel based on the admission brochure, saying that approach was not sustainable in law, and to that extent it set the High Court’s judgment aside. The appeals were therefore partly allowed.

In its place, the bench built the ruling on a different principle: certainty. A student entering a four- or five-year professional programme, it said, should ordinarily know at the very start what financial liability they or their family are taking on. The Court called this “certainty through efficient regulation.”

The Rules for Fixing Fees

The judgment sets out what this means in practice. Fees for the whole duration of a course must be fixed before admissions begin and should not change mid-course except in exceptional circumstances. Fee fixation committees must examine costs such as infrastructure, faculty pay, maintenance, technology and statutory requirements. They must also make a reasonable estimate of foreseeable increases over the length of the course and send their recommendations early, so the competent authorities can decide before the course starts.

The Court said such committees must work as continuing bodies that anticipate costs and review them regularly, and it directed High Courts to ensure they act efficiently, with expertise and integrity. It added that deciding fees in advance brings transparency, allows informed choices and helps families plan their finances.

An Exception, Not a Habit

The Court did not rule out all changes. Costs can rise unexpectedly because of extraordinary economic conditions or changes in law, it said, and a narrowly defined mechanism can handle such cases. But any such adjustment must stay exceptional and cannot be used as a substitute for timely assessment and proper planning.

Senior Advocates Jaideep Gupta, Harin Raval and Rauf Rahim appeared for the colleges, and Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde appeared for the students.

What Changes Now

For the students of the 2023-27 batch, the protection from the mid-course increase stands. For everyone else, the larger effect will be seen in the next admission cycles. State fee committees and colleges will have to publish a full-course fee picture before counselling begins, and families should be able to compare that figure before they commit. How strictly states follow the Court’s direction, and how narrowly the exception for unforeseen costs is applied, are likely to be tested in the cases that come next.

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