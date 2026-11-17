Two DDA employees have been cleared of charges of corruption but were subsequently placed on retirement with their gratuity being frozen for years. Now, in a ruling made on Monday, the Supreme Court has declared that their gratuity needs to be released.

Summary of Judgment

In its judgment delivered on Monday, November 16, the Supreme Court has ruled that it is not permissible to withhold the gratuity amount of retired employees who have been acquitted in a corruption case, even if there is a pending challenge to the acquittal by the State government. The two judge bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar dismissed the appeal preferred by the Delhi Development Authority against a judgment of the Delhi High Court.

Where It All Began: A Case From 2001

In 2001, the Anti Corruption Branch of Delhi registered an FIR against officials of the DDA, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Department. The charges were under Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, now covered by the corresponding provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The allegation was that officials had carried out a joint survey of slum dwellers to decide who was eligible for relocation and alternate plots. In connivance with property dealers, they were accused of adding the names of fictitious dwellers for wrongful gain.

The Trial Court’s Verdict

In February 2017, the Special Judge (PC Act/ACB) convicted four of the accused. The two respondents in this case were acquitted, along with seven others. One accused was discharged for want of sanction.

The State Challenges The Acquittal

The State government then approached the Delhi High Court seeking leave to appeal against the acquittals. Notice was issued in August 2017. There was no stay on the trial court’s judgment.

Meanwhile, both respondents were provisionally promoted to Research Assistant (Group B), subject to the outcome of the State’s challenge. They later retired.

The Money That Was Held Back

Since the leave petition was still pending, the DDA did not pay gratuity of Rs 18,52,224 and Rs 15,43,113 to the two retirees. This was in light of Rule 69(1)(c) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, which states that no gratuity is payable until there is a final judgment of the court and final orders are made.

Tribunal to High Court to Supreme Court

Both the employees went to the Central Administrative Tribunal and relying on the previous case of Kishan Lal Taneja v Government of NCT Delhi, the Tribunal instructed the DDA to pay the gratuity together with interest provided that the retirees undertake to repay the money in case the case turns out against them in the end.

DDA went to the Delhi High Court which rejected their petitions and said that they ought to be decided based on the case of Kishan Lal Taneja.

What The Supreme Court Said

The bench noted that the DDA did not dispute that another acquitted accused had received relief in Kishan Lal Taneja. The authority only argued that the decision was per incuriam, meaning wrongly decided. The Court rejected this and observed that such a contention could not be accepted, especially as other similarly placed persons had also obtained relief on the strength of that ruling. It also referred to Rajinder Khurana v Government NCT of Delhi and Laxmi Narain v Government of NCT of Delhi, where similar relief was granted.

The Court held that the reasoning in Kishan Lal Taneja applied equally here, since the respondents were acquitted after a full trial. It agreed with the High Court that a pending State application, with no stay on the acquittal, could not justify withholding the terminal dues of retired employees after long years of service.

Why The DDA’s Second Argument Fell Flat

The second argument of the DDA was based on Bikram Chand Rana v Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation. This case was termed by the court as being “totally misplaced”. In this case, the employee in question was a case where the departmental proceedings were completed before the conclusion of the trial. In the present case, however, it is clear that the amount became payable only after the acquittal of the trial.

Human Element Of This Decision

The bench also pointed out the human element of the decision. They stated that a retiree employee, who would definitely be of an advanced age, would have to wait for an indefinite period of time until all appeals are disposed of, and that the pension benefits of these retirees would hence become meaningless. These retirees should not suffer due to the delay caused by the State government in filing a challenge against the decision.

The Safeguard For Public Money

The Court held that the undertaking required by the Tribunal and the High Court adequately protects the DDA’s financial interests. It said the condition balances the need to safeguard public funds with the retired employee’s right to receive and enjoy benefits earned over decades of service. The appeals were dismissed.

What Happens Next?

The DDA must now release the gratuity with interest once the undertakings are given. But the State’s challenge to the acquittal has not gone away. If the High Court eventually grants leave and overturns the acquittal, will the two retirees have to refund the money with interest? Will other retired employees in similar situations now approach courts for release of their dues? And will departments review how they apply Rule 69(1)(c) in such cases? The answers will unfold as the appeal proceeds.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Man With Three Wives Arrives For Fourth Marriage, All Three Wives Join Forces To Strip And Thrash Him On UP’s Shamli Streets