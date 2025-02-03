Supreme Court Seeks CFSL Report On Audio Tapes Alleging Manipur CM’s Role In Ethnic Violence

The Supreme Court directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to submit a report on the examination of audio tapes that allegedly implicate Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in instigating ethnic violence in the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ordered that the CFSL report be submitted in a sealed cover within six weeks.

The court also scheduled the next hearing for the week commencing March 24, 2025.

The petition was filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which sought an independent investigation into the leaked audio tapes. These tapes reportedly contain telephone conversations involving the Chief Minister that allegedly suggest his complicity in the violence.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Manipur government, argued that the petitioner had an “ideological baggage” and a “separatist mindset.” Mehta also claimed that civil society organizations were attempting to “keep the pot boiling” by politicizing the issue.

CJI Khanna emphasized that the court had not examined the contents or veracity of the audio tapes but had ordered the CFSL report to assess their authenticity.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, countered that the tapes had already been examined by ‘Truth Labs,’ a private forensic science laboratory, which certified that the voice in the tapes belonged to the Chief Minister with over 93% accuracy. Bhushan argued that the private lab’s findings carried more credibility than government agencies’ reports.

The Kuki group claims that the tapes, provided by a whistleblower, reveal conversations involving the Chief Minister, suggesting his involvement in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

The court is already handling cases related to the ongoing violence in the state, which began on May 3, 2023, following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM). The violence has since escalated, with the central government deploying paramilitary forces to restore order.

