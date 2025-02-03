Supreme Court Seeks Response Of Bihar Govt On PIL Challenging Appointment Of BPSC Chairperson

The Supreme Court sought a response from the Bihar government regarding a PIL challenging the appointment of Parmar Ravi Manubhai as the chairperson of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Bihar government regarding a PIL challenging the appointment of Parmar Ravi Manubhai as the chairperson of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra heard the plea filed by lawyer Brajesh Singh, who argued that Manubhai’s appointment did not align with constitutional norms.

However, the court questioned the petitioner’s involvement, emphasizing that individuals with no direct connection to the BPSC should not file such PILs.

“As a lawyer, you should keep away from filing these kinds of PILs when you have no locus or relation with the BPSC,” the bench remarked while issuing notices to the Bihar government and the BPSC chairperson. The court also appointed an amicus curiae to assist in examining the case.

The petition claims that Manubhai’s appointment on March 15, 2024, violates constitutional provisions, which mandate that only individuals with an “impeccable character” be appointed to such positions. It highlights that Manubhai was allegedly involved in a corruption case filed by Bihar’s vigilance bureau, with the matter still pending in a Patna court.

“Thus apparently, respondent number 2 (Parmar) is facing serious charges of committing the offence of corruption and forgery and as such his integrity is doubtful and therefore, he ought not to have been appointed as the chairman of BPSC,” the petition stated.

Furthermore, the plea argues that Manubhai did not meet the fundamental eligibility criteria required for such a high-ranking constitutional post. It stresses that integrity and an untarnished reputation are essential qualifications for appointments to public service commissions.

With the Supreme Court now examining the matter, the Bihar government will need to provide a justification for its decision. The case could influence future appointments to key administrative positions across the country.

