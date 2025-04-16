Supreme Court Set To Hear Batch Of Pleas Against The Waqf Amendment Act

The Supreme Court is all set to hear a bunch of petitions on Wednesday about the recent changes made to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Many people—from political leaders to religious groups—have raised serious concerns, saying the new law messes with their rights and the way waqf properties are supposed to work.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K. V. Viswanathan, will go through about ten different petitions on April 16.

Who’s Taking the Fight to Court?

Several well-known names are among those challenging the changes. These include AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), and religious scholars like Maulana Arshad Madani, Anjum Kadri, and the Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema.

They’ve all told the court that the amended law weakens the waqf system, which is meant to manage charitable and religious properties for the Muslim community. According to them, it interferes with religious freedom and gives the government too much control.

What’s the Main Issue Here?

The petitioners believe that the changes hurt the basic purpose of waqf. They say the amendments are unfair and could seriously mess with how waqf boards operate across the country.

In his petition, Maulana Arshad Madani, who heads Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, said, “The amendments destroy the very foundation of waqf jurisprudence in India. They attempt to redefine the institution’s religious role in society.”

In short, they feel the law now lets the government interfere in matters that should be left to the religious community.

What Parts of the Constitution Are Involved?

Those who’ve gone to court say the amended law breaks several important rights under the Indian Constitution, including:

Article 14 – Right to equality

Article 25 – Freedom to practice religion

Article 26 – Right to manage religious affairs

Article 29 – Protection of minority interests

Article 300-A – Right to property

Basically, they believe the law is unfair, unconstitutional, and threatens both religious freedom and minority rights.

Other Parties Also Raising Their Voice

It’s not just individuals filing the petitions. Political parties and big organizations have also joined in. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MPs Manoj Jha and Faiyaz Ahmad have filed their own pleas, saying the law allows “too much government control” over religious trusts.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the DMK (through senior leader A. Raja) have also filed petitions that echo the same worries. Meanwhile, the central government has filed a caveat in the case. This means they’ve told the Supreme Court not to pass any temporary order without first hearing their side.

Many of the petitioners have asked the court to freeze the amended law for now. But since the government’s caveat is in place, the court will have to hear both sides before doing anything.

Why Is Waqf So Important?

Waqf, in reference to the property bequeathed by Muslims for religious and charitable purposes, such as land or buildings, has traditionally been managed by state waqf boards. This system has existed over centuries in the lives of Muslims and is an essential organ in their social and religious life.

The people opposing change believe that the new legislation does not leave in the community’s hands the power to manage effects and takes far too much to themselves as legally empowered authority.