Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the expulsion of RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh from the Bihar Legislative Council, calling the punishment “highly excessive and disproportionate.”

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh acknowledged that Singh’s behavior in the House was “abhorrent and unbecoming” of a legislator but emphasized that the legislative council should have shown greater leniency.

The court also annulled the Election Commission’s December notification that had announced a bypoll for Singh’s vacated seat. Instead, the bench ruled that Singh’s suspension for the period already served would suffice as punishment for his actions. Additionally, he will not be entitled to any remuneration for the suspension period.

Singh was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Council on July 26, 2023, due to his disorderly conduct in the House. Known for his close ties to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and his family, Singh faced accusations of sloganeering against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 13, 2024, during a heated debate.

His expulsion was decided through a voice vote, following the submission of an ethics committee report to Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh. Singh was also accused of “insulting the chief minister by mimicking his body language” and questioning the competence of the ethics committee members after his appearance before them.

With this ruling, Singh’s expulsion stands revoked, allowing him to resume his legislative duties, albeit without financial compensation for his suspension period.

