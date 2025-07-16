Supreme Court Slams Feeding Stray Dogs On Roads, Questions Human Safety

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made strong remarks during a hearing concerning the feeding of stray dogs on public streets.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta questioned whether public roads and lanes should be left open for stray animals at the cost of human safety.

The bench observed that while animals appeared to have all the space, there seemed to be none left for human beings.

It further noted that if people were so large-hearted, they should consider feeding the animals inside their homes.

The petition has now been tagged with an earlier pending matter on the same issue.

These remarks came during the hearing of a petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order regarding the management of stray dogs in Noida.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, were being followed and blamed local authorities in Noida for not designating feeding zones, unlike in Greater Noida.

The court highlighted the risks posed to morning walkers and cyclists by stray dogs and questioned whether public safety should be compromised due to sentiments.

