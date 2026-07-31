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Home > India News > Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case

Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case

The Supreme Court has stayed the FIR against DMK leader Senthil Balaji in the alleged TASMAC scam case, subject to certain conditions. The Court also questioned the manner in which the FIR was registered and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-31 15:42 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the operation of FIR No. 05 of 2026 registered against DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji and issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on his plea challenging the Madras High Court’s refusal to grant him anticipatory bail in the alleged TASMAC scam case. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant directed that the FIR shall remain stayed if Balaji fully cooperates with the investigation.

Why Did the Supreme Court Stay the FIR Against Senthil Balaji?

The Court also directed Balaji to deposit his passport with the Investigating Officer and restrained him from attempting to influence witnesses.

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“Subject to the petitioner fully cooperating with the probe, his arrest shall remain stayed. He is directed to deposit his passport with the Investigating Officer. FIR No. 05 of 2026 dated July 8 shall remain stayed. He shall not attempt to influence witnesses,” the Court directed.

The FIR was registered on July 8 following directions issued by the Madras High Court after it refused to grant anticipatory bail to Balaji in the case relating to alleged irregularities in TASMAC.

During the hearing, the Court questioned whether the police ought to have conducted a preliminary enquiry instead of directly registering an FIR based on an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

What Did the Supreme Court Say About Senthil Balaji? 

The Court also noted that the allegations largely related to the period between 2020 and 2021 and observed that Balaji was no longer holding ministerial office.

“He is no longer a Minister,” the Court remarked, adding that if an independent investigation found him guilty, he is bound to face consequences.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution submitted that Balaji remained an influential figure despite demitting office. It argued that between 2021 and 2025, while he was in power, he did not let complaints against him be sustained.

“From 2021 to 2025, he was in power and did not let any complaint sustain against him. We will have a problem if the evidence goes away. Considering the kind of scam that has happened and his antecedents–there are at least six serious cases,” the prosecution submitted.

Counsel appearing for the Tamil Nadu government further argued that although Balaji was no longer a Minister, he continued to wield considerable influence.

“Even if he is not in power, he is able to carry on the influence,” the State submitted.

What is TASMAC Scam Case? 

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, however, observed that the apprehensions raised by the State could be addressed by imposing appropriate conditions.

“He is not going to abscond, as you say. We will ensure that he does not abscond, participates in the investigation and does not interfere with the probe. If there is any breach, we will interfere,” Justice Bagchi observed.

The Bench indicated that the investigation must proceed independently and uninfluenced by either side.

“Hold an independent probe. If he is guilty, he will face…” the Chief Justice observed.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Balaji and sought protection from coercive action while challenging the Madras High Court’s refusal to grant anticipatory bail.

The matter was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Thursday by Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of Balaji, seeking an urgent hearing against the Madras High Court’s order refusing anticipatory bail in the TASMAC scam case. Accepting the request, a Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday. 

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List? 

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Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case
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Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case

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Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case
Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case
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