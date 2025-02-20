Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Supreme Court Stays Lokpal Order To Entertain Complaints Against Sitting HC Judge

The Supreme Court of India issued a stay on the January 27 Lokpal order, which asserted its jurisdiction over complaints lodged against incumbent high court justices.

Supreme Court Stays Lokpal Order To Entertain Complaints Against Sitting HC Judge


The Supreme Court of India on Thursday issued a stay on the January 27 Lokpal order, which asserted its jurisdiction over complaints lodged against incumbent high court justices.

In a strongly worded response, the apex judiciary deemed this assertion “something very, very disturbing,” signaling serious constitutional concerns over the scope of the Lokpal’s authority.

A judicial bench comprising Justices B. R. Gavai, Surya Kant, and A. S. Oka, acting suo motu, took cognizance of the Lokpal’s pronouncement and scheduled the matter for an extensive hearing. Justice Gavai reiterated the gravity of the issue, underscoring the necessity for judicial scrutiny.

Consequently, the court issued formal notices to the Central Government, the Lokpal, and the complainant, bringing them into the ambit of the judicial review.

To protect procedural integrity and safeguard judicial independence, the Supreme Court instructed its registrar judicial to anonymize the complainant’s identity and facilitate service through the Registrar Judicial of the High Court where the complainant resides.

Furthermore, it imposed an injunction restraining the complainant from publicly disclosing the identity of the implicated judge or the substantive details of the allegations contained in the complaint.

Appearing on behalf of the Central Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta articulated a constitutional rebuttal against the Lokpal’s order. He asserted that “based upon the interpretation of ‘relevant provisions’ which the order relies upon, the High Court judge would never fall within the ambit of the Lokpal Act. There are constitutional provisions and some judgments to show this.” His argument stressed the hierarchical sanctity of judicial office under the constitutional framework, which precludes high court judges from being treated as ordinary public functionaries.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal echoed the court’s apprehensions, characterizing the development as “fraught with danger.” He emphasized the imperative need for doctrinal clarity, warning of the potential ramifications on judicial independence should such expansive interpretations of the Lokpal Act persist unchecked.

Justices Gavai and Oka reaffirmed the constitutional status of high court judges, contending that post-constitutional developments have elevated their authority beyond statutory designation. “And each judge is the high court,” Mehta concurred, reinforcing the argument that judicial officers are constitutional entities with distinct protections enshrined in law.

The disputed Lokpal order, presided over by former Supreme Court Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, reasoned that “it will be too naive to argue that a Judge of a High Court will not come within the ambit of expression ‘any person’ in clause (f) of Section 14(1) of the (Lokpal) Act of 2013.” The Lokpal maintained that its ruling solely addressed the interpretive scope of Section 14 and did not extend to adjudicating the substantive allegations within the complaint.

Court is set to revisit the case on March 18, with the expectation that its ruling will delineate the constitutional boundaries of the Lokpal’s jurisdiction over the higher judiciary.

