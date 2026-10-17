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Home > India News > Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

Twisha Sharma, 33, was originally from Noida. She was an MBA graduate and a former Miss Pune finalist. She met Samarth Singh, a lawyer from Bhopal, through a dating app. The two got married in December 2025, after which Twisha moved to Bhopal with her husband.

The Supreme Court’s notice and stay order come as the plea seeking the transfer of the case to Delhi is taken up for consideration. Photos: X
The Supreme Court’s notice and stay order come as the plea seeking the transfer of the case to Delhi is taken up for consideration. Photos: X

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 07:45 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accused Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh on a plea seeking the transfer of the case related to the suspected suicide of former model, actress and yoga teacher Twisha Sharma from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi.
 
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has sought responses from the parties within two weeks.
 
The court has also stayed all proceedings before the Bhopal Sessions Court until further orders.
 
Twisha Sharma, 33, was originally from Noida. She was an MBA graduate and a former Miss Pune finalist. She met Samarth Singh, a lawyer from Bhopal, through a dating app. The two got married in December 2025, after which Twisha moved to Bhopal with her husband.
 
Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, has filed a transfer petition in the Supreme Court. He has sought the transfer of the trial from Bhopal to a competent court in Delhi to ensure a fair and independent trial.
 
The family has alleged that Twisha faced mental and physical harassment over dowry demands after her marriage. They have also alleged that she was subjected to demands for large sums of money and valuable items.
 
The family further alleges that false accusations were made against her character. It has also claimed that she was forced to undergo an abortion during pregnancy and was given medicines against her will to cause mental distress.
 
The case has also drawn attention over allegations concerning call records. Twisha’s father has referred to call detail records (CDRs) of 46 mobile numbers. He has alleged that Giribala Singh, a former district judge, made calls to several influential people the day after Twisha’s death.
 
Samarth Singh’s mother, Giribala Singh, wass a former district judge. Both face allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
 
The allegations are yet to be established before a court.
 
Following the family’s demands and growing pressure over the case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the family on May 20 and recommended a CBI investigation.
 
The Supreme Court’s notice and stay order come as the plea seeking the transfer of the case to Delhi is taken up for consideration.
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Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

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Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

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Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

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Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI
Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI
Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI
Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI
Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

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