LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

The Supreme Court has barred Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi from discharging an acid attack survivor, directing continued treatment, medicines and plastic surgery regardless of cost until doctors approve discharge.

Supreme Court (Image: X)
Supreme Court (Image: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 16:25 IST

It was around 4 pm when a woman stood in the Supreme Court on behalf of someone who could not be there. The person she spoke for was an acid attack survivor, in hospital with damage to both her eyes, and, the court was told, being threatened with discharge. Within minutes, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana had passed an order.

Who Raised The Alarm, And What She Said

The woman, appearing in person, told the court that the survivor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi but was being pushed to leave. She alleged that the hospital was saying it was not specialised in the treatment she needs.

You Might Be Interested In

She also told the bench that Apollo Hospital had been approached and had declined to admit the survivor, and that the survivor did not want to go to a government hospital. She pointed out that earlier Supreme Court orders give acid attack survivors the right to treatment in any private hospital of their choice.

The Chief Justice’s Response

The CJI’s answer was brief and practical. Since she was already at Ganga Ram, he said, she should remain there. The woman agreed, adding that if the survivor were ever to be moved out, she should be allowed treatment at Apollo.

What The Court Ordered

The court directed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s management to admit the survivor as an indoor patient and provide all facilities, including medicines and plastic surgery as and when required, irrespective of the cost. Responding to the allegation that she was being forced out, the bench said the hospital must not discharge her until doctors certify that she is fit for discharge and needs only outpatient treatment.

On the question of who pays, the order says the hospital may send the treatment bills to the Supreme Court, which will issue directions on reimbursement. The Registry was told to register the woman’s oral representation as an application in the pending case on acid attack survivors.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not name the survivor or the woman who appeared for her, say when or where the attack took place, or explain who is accused. The hospital’s response to the allegations is also not reported, and neither is the survivor’s current condition.

What Happens Next

The bills will be the next test. Will the hospital submit them, and how will the court decide who reimburses them? The survivor’s treatment, including plastic surgery, may run for a long time, and the court’s direction to keep her admitted until doctors certify otherwise puts that decision in medical hands. The pending case on acid attack survivors, where her plea has now been recorded, may also be a place for the court to revisit how private hospitals treat survivors.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Stays Rs. 12.5 Lakh Compensation Order Against UP Government In Sisters’ Conversion Case

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

RELATED News

Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Swastika Infra Limited Secures Rs 615.76 Cr Order from MSEDCL

Viral Video: YouTubers, Content Creators And Press Persons Detained Across Gurgaon, Noida And Near Jantar Mantar Amid Protest | Watch

NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026

LATEST NEWS

VIRAL VIDEO | Anil Kapoor Bought His Iconic Mr. India Jacket From Chor Bazaar, Wears It Again After 39 Years

Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034

Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention

Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?

Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Bihar Double Death: 12-Year-Old Boy’s Throat Slit, Then Angry Villagers Take Revenge on the Accused and beat him to death, What Happened Next

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch FCG vs CFC ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘Not My Loss If I Don’t Get The Chance To Play For India’

Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs
Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs
Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs
Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs
Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

QUICK LINKS