Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

It was around 4 pm when a woman stood in the Supreme Court on behalf of someone who could not be there. The person she spoke for was an acid attack survivor, in hospital with damage to both her eyes, and, the court was told, being threatened with discharge. Within minutes, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana had passed an order.

Who Raised The Alarm, And What She Said

The woman, appearing in person, told the court that the survivor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi but was being pushed to leave. She alleged that the hospital was saying it was not specialised in the treatment she needs.

She also told the bench that Apollo Hospital had been approached and had declined to admit the survivor, and that the survivor did not want to go to a government hospital. She pointed out that earlier Supreme Court orders give acid attack survivors the right to treatment in any private hospital of their choice.

The Chief Justice’s Response

The CJI’s answer was brief and practical. Since she was already at Ganga Ram, he said, she should remain there. The woman agreed, adding that if the survivor were ever to be moved out, she should be allowed treatment at Apollo.

What The Court Ordered

The court directed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s management to admit the survivor as an indoor patient and provide all facilities, including medicines and plastic surgery as and when required, irrespective of the cost. Responding to the allegation that she was being forced out, the bench said the hospital must not discharge her until doctors certify that she is fit for discharge and needs only outpatient treatment.

On the question of who pays, the order says the hospital may send the treatment bills to the Supreme Court, which will issue directions on reimbursement. The Registry was told to register the woman’s oral representation as an application in the pending case on acid attack survivors.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not name the survivor or the woman who appeared for her, say when or where the attack took place, or explain who is accused. The hospital’s response to the allegations is also not reported, and neither is the survivor’s current condition.

What Happens Next

The bills will be the next test. Will the hospital submit them, and how will the court decide who reimburses them? The survivor’s treatment, including plastic surgery, may run for a long time, and the court’s direction to keep her admitted until doctors certify otherwise puts that decision in medical hands. The pending case on acid attack survivors, where her plea has now been recorded, may also be a place for the court to revisit how private hospitals treat survivors.

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