Supreme Court Stops Relocation Of Deer From Delhi’s Hauz Khas Deer Park

Supreme Court halts deer relocation from Delhi's Hauz Khas Deer Park, citing animal welfare issues and lack of proper habitat checks, after plea by New Delhi Nature Society.

The Supreme Court of India has issued an interim order restraining the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other government bodies from relocating the deer currently housed at Deer Park in Hauz Khas, New Delhi.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, passed the order on April 30, directing that the existing deer must not be translocated for the time being and should be properly looked after by the concerned authorities.

“For the time being, we restrain the respondents from shifting the existing deer out of the Deer Park at Hauz Khas, New Delhi. We also make it clear that the deer shall be properly looked after,” stated the court’s order.

The top court’s decision came in response to a petition filed by the New Delhi Nature Society, which raised concerns over the welfare of about 600 deer at risk of being moved to forest areas in Rajasthan and other states.

The petition warned that the relocation was being carried out without necessary habitat assessments, veterinary health checks, or precautionary measures for pregnant deer and young fawns, thereby exposing them to predator-heavy environments and violating wildlife protection norms.

It also alleged that three batches of deer had already been moved hastily, potentially endangering their survival and breaking the Wildlife Protection Act.

The relocation efforts reportedly stemmed from a decision by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which revoked the Deer Park’s status as a ‘mini-zoo.’ Following this withdrawal, authorities began relocating the animals to sanctuaries in Rajasthan.

The Supreme Court has now issued notices to key officials including the Director of Horticulture (DDA), Chief Conservator of Forests, and the Chief Wildlife Warden, seeking their responses. The matter is scheduled for a further hearing on May 16.

This interim protection provides a breather for the deer population and allows more time to ensure that any future actions concerning them are in line with legal and ecological standards.

