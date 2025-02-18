Supreme Court Takes Nupur Sharma’s Example For Choice Of Words In Ranveer Allahbadia’s Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday provided interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in connection with multiple FIRs registered against him in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur over alleged obscene remarks made on a YouTube show.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday provided interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in connection with multiple FIRs registered against him in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur over alleged obscene remarks made on a YouTube show. The court, however, did not hold back in condemning the language used by Allahabadia, describing it as “perverted” and “dirty.”

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice to the respondents and directed that no additional FIRs be lodged regarding the same content. The interim relief was granted on the condition that Allahabadia fully cooperates with the ongoing investigation. Additionally, he was given the liberty to approach the police for protection against alleged threats.

Court Takes Example Of Nupur Sharma:

When Chandrachud said that his client was receiving death threats, Justice Kant said that the state will take care of that. He also cited the Nupur Sharma case, saying that the Court granted her relief although the statement made by her was “much worse.”

Court Expresses Strong Disapproval of Remarks

Despite granting temporary protection, the court strongly criticized Allahabadia’s statements. Justice Kant questioned his defense, asking, “Are you justifying the kind of language used?” Allahabadia’s counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, acknowledged that the remarks were distasteful but argued that they did not necessarily constitute a criminal offense. He referred to a previous ruling in the Apoorva Arora case, which stated that the mere use of profanity does not automatically amount to obscenity.

However, the court remained unconvinced. “If this does not qualify as obscenity, then what does? Does that ruling give anyone a free pass to say whatever they want?” Justice Kant retorted.

Chandrachud also raised concerns about multiple FIRs being filed against his client, arguing that, under the TT Antony case precedent, multiple complaints over the same offense are not permissible. Justice Kant countered that the FIRs pertained to different statements and involved distinct allegations. “One of the FIRs specifically addresses the derogatory language used against the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he noted.

Security Concerns and Public Backlash

Chandrachud informed the court that Allahabadia had received threats, prompting Justice Kant to assure that the State would handle his security. The judge further remarked, “If one seeks cheap publicity through such statements, others might seek attention by making threats in return.”

The court imposed further restrictions, instructing that neither Allahabadia nor his associates should broadcast similar content until further notice. He was also required to surrender his passport as part of the conditions for interim relief.

