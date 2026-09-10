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Home > India News > Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security

Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security

The CJI emphasised that the safety of the child must be given priority, observing that any harm caused to her could not subsequently be reversed or repaired by the High-Powered Committee.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the girl alleged that a counter-FIR had been registered against her, while those accused of assault and intimidation were still at large.
During the hearing, counsel appearing for the girl alleged that a counter-FIR had been registered against her, while those accused of assault and intimidation were still at large.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 14:32 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday said allegations of intimidation of a 14-year-old girl linked to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest cannot be taken lightly, stressing that no one should be allowed to browbeat the child or her family for pursuing criminal proceedings.
 
A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that if persons accused of violence against a child were roaming free and allegedly intimidating her family, it would constitute a serious matter.
 
During the hearing, counsel appearing for the girl alleged that a counter-FIR had been registered against her, while those accused of assault and intimidation were still at large.
 
The counsel also referred to additional video evidence which allegedly showed stone pelting at the girl’s residence. The matter came up during the hearing in the case related to students protest at Jantar Mantar when the counsel mentioned about right wing activist Swatantra Bhardwaj’s threats with naming him. The girl’s counsel told the court that her complaint has since been taken up for probe by the Parliament Street Police Station.
The Supreme Court sought status reports from the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the FIRs registered in connection with the matter, as well as details of the protection being provided to the girl and her family.
 
The CJI emphasised that the safety of the child must be given priority, observing that any harm caused to her could not subsequently be reversed or repaired by the High-Powered Committee.
 
The court directed the authorities to place on record details of the action taken in the cases and the protection measures provided to the girl and her family.
 
“Can provide additional video evidence”
 
The girl’s counsel also informed the that they can provide additional video evidence about her residence being attacked with stones. 
 
To this CJI Surya Kant replied, “There cannot be any second opinion about it. Such matters cannot be taken lightly. Nobody should be protected. If violence against a child is involved and persons are roaming free and trying to browbeat the child or the family so that they do not pursue the criminal proceedings, that may be a serious matter.”
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Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security

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Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security

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Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security

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Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security
Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security
Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security
Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand Against Threats to Minor Girl Linked to CJP Protest; Orders Security

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