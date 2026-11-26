The Supreme Court will examine whether journalists with official accreditation deserve greater protection while covering protests than those who identify themselves as journalists without formal credentials. Raising questions about the definition of a journalist and the extent of protection available to media personnel, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said it would consider the larger constitutional issues surrounding police action against journalists at protest sites.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi observed, “Self-proclaimed journalists may not have the same protection as accredited journalists.” The Supreme Court also indicated that it could address gaps in the existing framework governing interactions between the police and journalists, while balancing press freedom with the need to maintain public order.

Supreme Court examines who qualifies as a journalist during protests

The bench raised several questions, including who qualifies as a journalist and whether professional accreditation or institutional affiliation should determine the protection available to them. It also questioned whether journalists enjoy any special privileges against law enforcement agencies while covering protests.

Another issue before the Supreme Court was whether forcibly removing a journalist from a protest site amounts to custody and what constitutional consequences such an action could have.

Supreme Court sends complaints of seven journalists to inquiry committee

The Court was hearing petitions filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), represented by Senior Advocate PV Dinesh and others. The petitions concern the alleged detention and forcible removal of journalists by Delhi Police while they were covering protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Supreme Court disposed of the KUWJ’s plea concerning the alleged detention and manhandling of seven journalists, referring their individual complaints to a court-appointed inquiry committee without expressing any opinion on the merits.

The seven journalists are Suhail Muhammed and VS Rahul of 24News, Sajin of Asianet News, Roshni Rajan of Reporter TV, Vishnuprasad of Mathrubhumi, Miji P Jose of Manorama News and unaffiliated reporter Farasana. Their allegations relate to police action during the October protests.

Supreme Court considers protection for accredited journalists and content creators

The dispute also involves the distinction between professional journalists and social media content creators. In an affidavit, Delhi Police had said that social media influencers, content creators and reel makers would not receive the same protection as accredited journalists.

It argued that content creators were not covered by the Supreme Court’s earlier directive exempting media personnel from restrictions imposed to regulate the movement of people at protest sites.

Delhi Police maintained that it had not deliberately obstructed journalists. “The Delhi Police has, at no point, sought to obstruct, impede or interfere with the bona fide discharge of journalistic duties, whether during the protests in question or otherwise,” its affidavit stated.

Supreme Court had earlier warned police against obstructing media coverage

During earlier hearings, the Supreme Court had warned Delhi Police against preventing journalists from covering the protests after complaints that media personnel were being stopped from performing their duties.

The petitions filed by the Network of Women in Media, India, Free Speech Collective, Delhi Union of Journalists and KUWJ have also referred to the Supreme Court’s October 11 order. The order stated that lawyers, journalists and other professionals should not be hindered while discharging their professional duties.

The petitioners have alleged that the police action violated these directions. While the inquiry committee will examine individual allegations of police excesses, the Supreme Court will consider the wider constitutional questions concerning journalists’ rights and protection while covering protests.

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