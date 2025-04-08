Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16

SC to hear 15 petitions against Waqf Amendment Bill on April 16. Govt files caveat asking court to hear its side before passing any interim orders.

Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16


The Supreme Court of India will hear a set of 15 petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Bill on April 16, a week after the law was officially enacted. The Centre has filed a caveat in the top court, requesting that no orders be passed without listening to its side.

The new law passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week after over 12 hours of debate — has drawn criticism from Opposition leaders and sections of the Muslim community.

Among the controversial provisions of the amended Waqf Act are the mandatory inclusion of two non-Muslim members in both the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf Boards.

Another point of contention is the clause that only individuals who have practiced Islam for at least five years are eligible to donate property to Waqf. Additionally, under the new rules, government land listed as Waqf property will no longer belong to the Waqf Board, and ownership will be decided by the local Collector.

Despite the backlash, the government maintains that the Waqf Amendment Bill is about regulating property and ensuring fair management, not about religion. It emphasized that the bill was drafted after consultation with various stakeholders, including non-Muslim minority communities, many of whom have supported the law.

The BJP-led government has further alleged that the Congress party’s “appeasement politics” led to irregularities in Waqf property management, where lands meant for community welfare were misused. The amended law, they argue, will ensure that Waqf properties benefit women, children, and underprivileged sections.

The petitions filed in the Supreme Court argue that the amendments are unconstitutional and discriminate against the Muslim community, while also raising concerns about the government’s authority over religious properties.

As the matter awaits hearing, legal experts, politicians, and community leaders will be closely watching how the court addresses this sensitive issue involving religious rights, property ownership, and constitutional values.

