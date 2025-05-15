Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will take up the challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, on May 20 to decide whether certain parts of the controversial law need to be temporarily paused.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will take up the challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, on May 20 to decide whether certain parts of the controversial law need to be temporarily paused. The main focus is on how Waqf properties are handled and whether non-Muslims can be included in the Waqf council and state boards.

This decision came from a new bench led by Chief Justice of India Bhushan R. Gavai, who is looking into the matter for the first time. The case was earlier with a bench headed by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who had passed it on due to his retirement.

The new bench also includes Justice Augustine George Masih, and the judges made it clear that both the petitioners and the government would be given two hours each to argue only the limited issue of whether the court should pass any interim stay orders before diving into the full case.

Centre Agrees to Hold Off on Waqf Property Changes and Appointments

For now, the court has recorded an assurance given by the Union government. The Centre, through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, promised that no Waqf properties will be de-notified, including those known as ‘Waqf-by-user’, which are used as Waqf without formal documentation.

The government also assured that no new appointments will be made to the Central Waqf Council or the state Waqf boards during this period. These temporary promises will remain in effect until the court decides if a formal interim order is necessary.

“We will grant two hours to each side… The assurance given by solicitor general will continue. Rather than hearing the main case, we can see the issues which are required for interim relief,” the bench stated.

Old 1995 Waqf Law Challenges Ruled Out for Now

While the court is focused on the 2025 law, some petitioners tried to raise concerns about the older 1995 Waqf Act, arguing that its provisions—especially regarding how disputes are handled by the Waqf Tribunal—were unconstitutional.

One such petitioner, Hari Shankar Jain, represented by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, urged the court to take up this issue urgently. But the bench refused.

“We will not consider any request to hear a challenge against the provisions of 1995 Act. How can we allow a challenge to 1995 Act when we are considering the 2025 Act,” the judges said.

The advocate explained that petitions against the 1995 law were filed earlier and directed to high courts. But after the 2025 law came into effect, the matter was brought back to the Supreme Court.

Still, the court drew a line: “This provision has been there since 1995. We are making it clear. Just because challenge to 2025 Act is being considered here, you cannot raise these points now against the 1995 Act,” the bench stated firmly.

Centre Files Response, Says Law Has Presumption of Constitutionality

Solicitor General Mehta said that the Centre has already submitted its response to the court, addressing the three biggest concerns raised in earlier hearings.

These include:

The status of Waqf properties

Appointments to the Waqf Council and Boards

A new power given to district collectors, allowing them to verify whether a property listed as Waqf is actually government land. Until the enquiry is complete, such land cannot be treated as Waqf property.

Mehta also said that he would file a detailed note before the next hearing.

On the other side, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing some of the petitioners, told the court that they, too, had prepared a note outlining their arguments, which they would share with the other side ahead of the May 20 hearing.

Centre’s April Assurances and Legal Battle

Back on April 17, the Union government gave an assurance to the Supreme Court that it wouldn’t de-notify any Waqf property or make any new appointments to the Waqf councils or boards until May 5. That promise was followed by an affidavit filed on April 25 by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, which defended the new Act and opposed any blanket suspension of the law.

The government maintained that the 2025 Amendment Act was passed by Parliament and should carry the presumption of constitutionality unless proved otherwise.

About 70 Petitions Filed; Court Picks 5 Lead Cases

So far, around 70 petitions have been filed to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. To avoid repeating arguments, the Supreme Court asked the petitioners to choose five lead cases that would represent all the key issues raised by others.

The five chosen petitioners include:

Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Muhammad Jameel Merchant, a social worker

Mohammed Fazlurrahim, general secretary of AIMPLB

Sheikh Noorul Hassan, an MLA from Manipur

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM

All petitions will now be heard together under the common case name: “Re: Waqf Amendment Act 2025.”