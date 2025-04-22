Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

The Supreme Court is set to hear a new plea on Tuesday requesting the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal following recent incidents of communal violence, especially in Murshidabad district.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a new plea on Tuesday requesting the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal following recent incidents of communal violence, especially in Murshidabad district. The petition comes at a time when the top court is already under scrutiny for its expanding role in matters traditionally handled by the legislature and the executive.

The plea, filed by West Bengal residents Devdutta Maji and Mani Munjal, claims that Hindus in the state have been targeted following protests against a controversial new law related to the administration of Waqf properties — Islamic charitable trusts.

Petition Highlights Attacks in Murshidabad and Beyond

The applicants argue that the state has failed to maintain public order and safeguard its citizens’ constitutional rights. They cited recent violence in Murshidabad and other areas, including incidents on Ram Navami in Kolkata, stone pelting during Holi in Birbhum, and clashes in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of land grabs and sexual violence have also emerged against local political figures.

The petition specifically points to “targeted violence against Hindus” between 2022 and April 2025, and it calls for a thorough investigation.

Request for Central Intervention and Judicial Oversight

The petitioners are not just asking for President’s Rule — they also want the court to order the Union government to provide a detailed report under Article 355 of the Constitution, which mandates the Centre to protect states against internal disturbance.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the applicants, said during a court mention that their request should be heard alongside similar petitions that were filed after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Those earlier pleas also demanded President’s Rule over post-election violence.

“All we seek is a report under Article 355 of the Constitution from the state,” Jain said.

He further urged the formation of a three-member committee, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the violence and recommend next steps. The petition also requested deployment of central forces in affected areas and called on the state to uphold the life, liberty, and dignity of all citizens.

Supreme Court Responds Cautiously Amid Broader Debate

During the brief hearing, a bench led by Justices Bhushan R Gavai and AG Masih reacted cautiously to the request.

“You want us to issue a writ of mandamus to impose President’s Rule. As it is, we are being blamed for encroaching upon the legislative and executive functions,” the bench observed.

Their comments come just days after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar strongly criticized the judiciary. Speaking about the Supreme Court’s April 8 ruling that required the President’s assent to state bills within three months, Dhankhar accused the court of acting like a “super Parliament” and referred to its powers under Article 142 as a “nuclear missile” against democratic processes.

Political Leaders React to Supreme Court Remarks

The ongoing debate over judicial overreach spilled into the political arena as well. Over the weekend, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attacked the court’s recent comments about the Waqf law, claiming they were “responsible for inciting religious wars.”

However, BJP national president JP Nadda distanced the party from Dubey’s remarks. “The BJP has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions,” he said, in a clear attempt to defuse tensions between the party and the judiciary.

What Happens Next

The court has agreed to list the plea for hearing, though it remains unclear whether it will entertain the specific demand for President’s Rule — a power that lies primarily with the Union government and the President, not the judiciary.

This case opens up various constitutional issues regarding the role of the courts in policing executive inaction in law and order. It comes at an especially politically sensitive time, with West Bengal also seeing sporadic violence and heightened tension between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP.

