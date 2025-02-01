Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Supreme Court To Hear On Feb 3 PIL Alleging Misuse Of Women-Centric Laws

The Supreme Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation on Monday, challenging the alleged misuse of women-centric laws.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Supreme Court To Hear On Feb 3 PIL Alleging Misuse Of Women-Centric Laws


The Supreme Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation on Monday, challenging the alleged misuse of women-centric laws.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petition questions the validity of key legislations, including the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and the provision on cruelty to women under the Indian Penal Code.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran will preside over the case, filed by petitioner Rupshi Singh. The plea argues that certain provisions within these laws are unreasonable, lack legal balance, and are often misused. It claims that men are increasingly falling victim to false complaints, which exploit laws originally intended to protect women from harm.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The PIL further contends that the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is discriminatory on religious grounds and criticizes the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, for being biased against men. The petitioner seeks legal safeguards for men, emphasizing the need for a more balanced approach in addressing domestic disputes.

Court’s decision on this matter could have significant implications for gender-neutral legal protections and the interpretation of women’s rights laws in India.

Read More: Consumer Forum Stays Construction Of Sunny Leone’s Restaurant-Cum-Bar In Lucknow

Filed under

Women-Centric Laws

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Budget 2025: Why Did Mirza International Shares Surge To 15%?

Budget 2025: Why Did Mirza International Shares Surge To 15%?

Budget 2025: Sector-Wise Announcements And Key Highlights Explained

Budget 2025: Sector-Wise Announcements And Key Highlights Explained

Union Budget 2025: What’s New In Customs Duty Reforms, Startups & MSME Support, Infrastructure Boost?

Union Budget 2025: What’s New In Customs Duty Reforms, Startups & MSME Support, Infrastructure Boost?

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Adorns Madhubani Saree, Dulari Devi Says, ‘It Is The Essence Of Mithila’

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Adorns Madhubani Saree, Dulari Devi Says, ‘It Is The Essence...

How To Calculate Your Income Tax Online For The Year 25-26? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

How To Calculate Your Income Tax Online For The Year 25-26? Here’s Everything You Need...

Entertainment

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox