Supreme Court To Hear On Feb 3 PIL Alleging Misuse Of Women-Centric Laws

The Supreme Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation on Monday, challenging the alleged misuse of women-centric laws.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation on Monday, challenging the alleged misuse of women-centric laws.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petition questions the validity of key legislations, including the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and the provision on cruelty to women under the Indian Penal Code.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran will preside over the case, filed by petitioner Rupshi Singh. The plea argues that certain provisions within these laws are unreasonable, lack legal balance, and are often misused. It claims that men are increasingly falling victim to false complaints, which exploit laws originally intended to protect women from harm.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The PIL further contends that the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is discriminatory on religious grounds and criticizes the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, for being biased against men. The petitioner seeks legal safeguards for men, emphasizing the need for a more balanced approach in addressing domestic disputes.

Court’s decision on this matter could have significant implications for gender-neutral legal protections and the interpretation of women’s rights laws in India.

Read More: Consumer Forum Stays Construction Of Sunny Leone’s Restaurant-Cum-Bar In Lucknow