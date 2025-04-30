Supreme Court To Hear PIL On Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Outcry Over Tourist Safety In Kashmir

The PIL, filed by local resident Junaid Mohd Junaid and two lawyers Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar seeks the formation of a judicial commission led by a retired judge to independently investigate the circumstances leading to the attack.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday, May 1, demanding a special judicial probe into the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday, May 1, demanding a special judicial probe into the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists.

The attack occurred on April 22 in the scenic Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, when four to five heavily armed terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists. The Resistance Force (TRF), believed to be an affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the deadly ambush. One local resident was also among those killed.

The PIL, filed by local resident Junaid Mohd Junaid and two lawyers Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar seeks the formation of a judicial commission led by a retired judge to independently investigate the circumstances leading to the attack. The plea also demands the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to fix accountability and ensure justice for the victims.

Action plan

Alleging a complete lack of security at the time of the incident, the petition urges the top court to direct the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir administration, CRPF, and the NIA to implement an immediate and long-term action plan for tourist safety in the Union Territory. This includes the deployment of real-time surveillance systems, enhanced intelligence coordination, and rapid response teams at key tourist and pilgrimage sites.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition, the PIL calls on the Supreme Court to instruct the Press Council of India to ensure responsible and accurate media coverage, in the interest of maintaining peace and harmony in the region.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already launched a probe into the April 22 attack, which has further strained diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan.

The court will hear the matter tomorrow, and the outcome is expected to influence future security strategies in conflict-prone tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: ‘Will Empower All Economically, Socially Backward Classes’: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Laud Cabinet’s Nod For Caste Census