Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai

The case involves key questions on the legality of 'waqf by user' and has drawn opposition from political parties, civil society groups, and Muslim organisations.

The Supreme Court on Monday announced that the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 will be heard by a bench led by the incoming Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, on May 15.

A bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, noted that some issues raised by the Centre in its counter affidavit require further clarification and cannot be addressed at the interim stage. “This matter will have to be heard on a reasonably early date and this will not be before me,” said CJI Khanna, who is set to retire on May 13.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, acknowledged the CJI’s impending retirement and said, “It is painful to remind your lordship,” to which the CJI humorously responded, “No, no, I am looking forward to it.”

Petitions challenge key provisions

The case, now listed as In Re the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, includes a batch of five petitions, one of which was filed by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The petitions challenge key provisions of the amended law, including the controversial concept of “waqf by user,” where properties are deemed waqf based on long-term religious use without a formal declaration.

The Centre, in its affidavit filed on April 25, defended the law and opposed any blanket stay. It argued that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was passed after “due deliberations” in Parliament and enjoys a presumption of constitutionality.

Earlier, on April 17, the Centre assured the apex court that it would neither denotify waqf properties nor make fresh appointments to the Central Waqf Council and state boards until May 5.

Bill to Act

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 received Presidential assent on April 5 and was passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 MPs voting in favour and 232 against. In the Rajya Sabha, 128 supported the Bill while 95 opposed it.

Multiple political parties including the DMK, YSRCP, AIMIM, Left parties, and various civil society organisations have challenged the law in court, raising concerns over its implications for minority rights and religious freedoms.

The upcoming hearing on May 15 will be closely watched, as it marks the first major constitutional matter to be taken up by Justice Gavai after he assumes office as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

