The Supreme Court Collegium has ordered the transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court. According to a media report, the decision was made after a significant amount of unaccounted cash was discovered at his official residence in Delhi last week during the Holi vacation.

Cash Discovered After Fire Incident

The large sum of cash came to light following a fire that broke out at Justice Verma’s official bungalow. At the time of the incident, Justice Verma was not in the city. His family members called emergency services, who subsequently informed the police after discovering the money.

Upon being apprised of the situation as it moved through official channels, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, decided to transfer Justice Verma from the Delhi High Court.

Justice Verma’s Response and Collegium’s Deliberations

Justice Verma has not yet responded to the discovery of the cash. Quoted in a media report, sources stated that he did not hold court and had gone “on leave.”

The Chief Justice reportedly took a serious view of the situation, and the five-member Collegium unanimously agreed on his transfer. However, sources also indicated that some members believed stricter action was necessary to protect the judiciary’s credibility and prevent damage to its reputation.

Discussions within the Collegium also included the possibility of Justice Verma being asked to resign. If he were to refuse, some members suggested that an internal inquiry could be initiated by the Chief Justice, which could be the first step toward his potential removal by Parliament.

Judicial Fraternity Shocked: Delhi Chief Justice Speaks Out

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, responding to senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj, acknowledged the impact of the incident on the judiciary.

“Today’s incident has pained many of us. Please take some steps on the administrative side so these incidents do not happen in future and the judicial system is maintained…” Mr. Bhardwaj remarked.

Procedure for Removal of High Court Judges

The Supreme Court, in 1999, laid down guidelines to address allegations of corruption and misconduct against judges of constitutional courts.

According to these guidelines, once a complaint is received, the Chief Justice seeks a response from the concerned judge. If dissatisfied or if further inquiry is warranted, an internal committee is formed. This committee comprises one Supreme Court judge and two High Court Chief Justices.

If the committee’s report suggests serious misconduct, the Chief Justice may ask the judge to resign. Should the judge refuse, the Chief Justice can request the government to initiate removal proceedings in Parliament under Article 124(4) of the Constitution.

Call for Judicial Reforms

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called for reforms in the judicial appointment process in light of the incident.

“The issue of corruption within the judiciary is very serious… this is not something articulated by senior councils and lawyers for the first time. It has been going on for years,” he said in a video statement.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the Supreme Court Collegium recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court to his parent High Court in Allahabad after an adverse report against him, Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, “…The issue of corruption… pic.twitter.com/hPQPqeT57t — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

Mr. Sibal also stressed the need for greater transparency in judicial appointments. “The appointment process should be more transparent and carefully done… Corruption is a very serious issue and, despite what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, corruption has increased,” he remarked.

The incident has once again raised concerns about judicial accountability and the need for stronger measures to uphold the integrity of the legal system.

