Supreme Court Upholds Importance of Green Spaces for Children

The Supreme Court reaffirmed the necessity of maintaining green spaces for children’s recreation, emphasizing that without accessible areas to “play and breathe freely,” children might be left with little more than “playing only video games.” This assertion came as the court dismissed a petition from Maharashtra’s city planning agency, CIDCO, which sought to relocate a proposed sports complex from Navi Mumbai to Raigad, located 115 kilometers away.

Ruling Highlights Urban Planning Concerns

The bench, led by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, rejected the petition, supporting a previous Bombay High Court decision that characterized the relocation as “totally arbitrary and ipse dixit.” The court expressed deep concerns about urban planning practices that overlook green zones, emphasizing that these areas should not be sacrificed for development.

“These are the last few lungs in our cities. Let us preserve these spaces. You can’t give green areas for development to builders or someone else,” the bench, which included Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated.

Original Plans for the Sports Complex

The initial proposal was to develop the sports complex in Ghansoli, inspired by Pune’s Balewadi Sports Complex and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. However, CIDCO’s plan to move the facility to Nanore village in Raigad led to significant public outcry.

The Supreme Court’s ruling upholds the Bombay High Court’s July judgment, which criticized the Maharashtra government for deviating from established urban development plans in Ghansoli. The high court condemned the government’s decision as detrimental to public welfare and civic responsibility, highlighting the negative impact of prioritizing commercial interests over community needs.

Concerns About Accessibility for Local Residents

The bench pointed out the impracticality of requiring children to travel 115 kilometers to access the sports complex, urging the need for more local recreational facilities. “On one hand, we want our children to have a healthy life. Otherwise, they will end up playing only video games. In Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, there’s no other place for children to play. They should have these spaces,” the bench remarked.

CIDCO’s argument that the site would be better suited for other developments was dismissed by the court, which asserted, “Not at the cost of our children.” The bench also turned down a compromise proposed by a private developer to use the green space for residential and commercial purposes, reiterating the importance of preserving public areas for recreation.

Call for Sustainable Urban Development

The Supreme Court’s decision underscores the critical need for urban authorities to balance current population needs with the preservation of resources and facilities for future generations. The original vision for the Navi Mumbai sports complex was to create a state-of-the-art facility that could serve the community effectively. However, conflicts arose when CIDCO allocated part of the land to private developers, prompting public interest litigation from the Indian Institute of Architects.

The high court’s ruling reflected a commitment to ensuring that Navi Mumbai residents have easy access to sports facilities and public recreation areas, which are vital for the holistic development of urban youth.

