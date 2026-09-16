Supreme Court Warns Against Commercial Use of Court Proceedings’ Videos, Indicates It Amounts to Contempt

The Supreme Court has observed that the commercial use of court proceedings could in some circumstances, may amount to contempt of court. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that attributing false statements to judges by using their names could also constitute a serious criminal act.

The observation came after a lawyer complained before the Court that a video of his appearance during court proceedings had been circulated by news portals.

The lawyer told the Court that the video was broadcast on August 28, despite the Court having passed an order in the matter on July 24. He submitted that the circulation of the video could adversely affect his professional standing and reputation.

During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the lawyer to follow the takedown procedure available under the Information Technology Act for removal of the video from the concerned platforms.

CJI Surya Kant, meanwhile, initially directed the lawyer to issue legal notices to the news portals concerned and bring the July 24 court order to their attention.

The Court’s observations came in the context of concerns over the dissemination and possible commercial use of recordings of court proceedings, particularly where such material may contain statements or representations attributed to judges that were not actually made by them.

In July this year, the Supreme Court issued an interim direction prohibiting individuals and digital platforms from extracting, editing, circulating, reposting, uploading or monetising audio or video recordings of judicial proceedings on social media or other online platforms without prior permission from the concerned court.

The order was passed by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The court had also clarified that media organisations are free to report the substantive developments emerging from hearings, including the arguments advanced by parties, observations made by judges and orders passed by courts.