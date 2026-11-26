The Supreme Court has issued a strong warning to banks and financial institutions over the ongoing homebuyer loan controversy. The court has threatened coercive action against their Managing Directors and Chairpersons if they fail to grant unconditional sanctions for prosecuting officials accused of wrongdoing. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing a batch of petitions filed by more than 1,000 homebuyers affected by real estate subvention schemes.

The court had earlier suspected an “unholy nexus” between builders and banks, which allegedly left homebuyers struggling with unfinished properties and unpaid loans.

Supreme Court Gives Banks One Week To Grant Prosecution Sanction

During Thursday’s hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench about the progress of the CBI investigation. She said the agency had registered 55 Preliminary Enquiries. Investigations were completed in 25 cases, with chargesheets filed in 22. The remaining three resulted in closure reports.

The CBI is also close to completing investigations in 20 more cases. However, Bhati raised concerns over financial institutions delaying sanctions required to prosecute bank officials accused of corruption. Taking note of the issue, CJI Surya Kant issued a strong warning.

“We will direct CBI to register an FIR against CMD of the bank! If sanction is not granted, the next FIR will be against the CMD and Chairman!” the CJI said.

The bench directed HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sammaan Capital and PNB Housing Finance to grant unconditional prosecution sanctions within one week.

“We direct all the banks/financial institutions referred to above to issue unconditional sanction for prosecution within 1 week failing which their CMD and Chairperson shall remain present in court and show cause as to why appropriate action be not taken,” the court stated.

Why Are Homebuyers Fighting Banks Over EMIs?

The case relates to real estate subvention schemes, under which builders promised to pay homebuyers’ EMIs until possession of their flats. Many buyers, particularly in Delhi-NCR, invested in properties under these arrangements. However, several developers allegedly failed to complete their projects or honour their EMI commitments. Banks and housing finance companies then started demanding payments from homebuyers.

Some buyers also alleged that banks released loan amounts directly to builders in violation of RBI guidelines. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into these allegations. Following the agency’s findings of prima facie offences, regular cases were registered.

Court Directs CBI To Complete Probe Within Two Months

During the hearing, a lawyer also informed the court that banks and financial institutions were continuing coercive recovery measures against homebuyers. One buyer’s salary account was reportedly seized. Senior Advocate Dr AM Singhvi raised a separate legal question about whether NBFCs that do not accept public deposits were required to grant prosecution sanctions.

The CJI clarified that the present directions were being issued because the FIRs had been registered following the Supreme Court’s orders. He indicated that compliance with the directions would not automatically make them a precedent for future cases.

The bench also directed concerned trial courts to take cognisance of the chargesheets and proceed with framing charges. The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to complete the remaining investigations within two months. The matter will be heard again after 10 days to check whether the banks have followed its directions.