Supreme Court’s Road Accident Relief Push: Centre Told To Publicise Scheme, Clarify Uninsured Vehicle Coverage

The Supreme Court has directed the Union Government to widely publicise the Compensation to Victims (Interim Relief) Scheme, 2026, so that road accident victims know they can seek interim compensation. The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan also asked the Centre to clarify whether the scheme covers accidents involving uninsured vehicles, after concerns were raised that its provisions appeared to apply only to insured vehicles. The Court directed the government to publish the scheme in the Official Gazette at the earliest and explain by the next hearing how it plans to make the scheme operational.

Supreme Court seeks clarity on compensation for accidents involving uninsured vehicles

The directions were passed on October 16 while hearing contempt petitions alleging non-compliance with earlier orders on implementing statutory provisions and publishing road accident data.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee informed the bench that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had framed the scheme under Section 164A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The provision empowers the Central Government to introduce schemes for providing interim relief to people seeking motor accident compensation.

However, amicus curiae and Senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, along with an applicant appearing in person, pointed out that the scheme appeared to cover only accidents involving insured vehicles. They argued that it did not address cases involving uninsured vehicles, where the driver could be liable to pay compensation.

Taking note of the concern, the Supreme Court asked the ASG to obtain instructions on whether the scheme would also cover accidents involving uninsured vehicles.

Supreme Court examines how victims can apply for interim relief

The bench examined Clause 6 of the scheme, which sets out the process for claiming interim compensation. Under the procedure, a victim or the legal heirs of a deceased person can submit an application through a designated electronic portal. The application must include details of the compensation claim filed or pending before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

Once submitted, the application is to be electronically forwarded to the Department of Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance and the investigating officer concerned. The Department of Financial Services must then send it to the insurer of the vehicle involved in the accident.

The investigating officer is required to upload the Detailed Accident Report on the portal within 90 days of the accident. After the report is uploaded, the insurance company must accept or reject the application, giving reasons for its decision, within 30 days. If the insurer accepts liability, payment must be made before the Claims Tribunal within 30 days of acceptance.

The Supreme Court stressed that making the scheme available on paper would not be enough if ordinary citizens did not know about their rights. It directed the Union Government to ensure wide publicity so that eligible victims and their families could learn about the interim relief available to them.

The bench also held that the scheme, framed under Section 164A of the Motor Vehicles Act, is a statutory scheme covered by Section 212 of the Act, which deals with the publication and commencement of rules and notifications. The Centre was accordingly directed to publish it in the Official Gazette at the earliest.

Supreme Court asks Centre to examine delays in motor accident compensation

The applicant also suggested steps to improve the wider motor accident compensation system. These included asking the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to collect and publish district-wise data on pending compensation claims before MACTs, appeals pending before High Courts, recovery proceedings and compensation awards that remain unsatisfied.

The applicant proposed that States and Union Territories provide this information to the Ministry every quarter. The Ministry could then publish consolidated district-wise, State-wise and national statistics. According to the applicant, such data would help identify delays and other bottlenecks and ensure that compensation reaches victims and their dependents without unnecessary delay.

Another suggestion was to strengthen the infrastructure of Motor Accident Claims Tribunals in consultation with the respective High Courts. This would include providing presiding officers, supporting staff, courtrooms and digital facilities.

The applicant specifically highlighted Uttar Pradesh, where compensation claims reportedly take more than five years on average to be decided, amid infrastructure constraints faced by the tribunals. The Supreme Court asked the Union Government to examine these suggestions and respond by the next hearing.

Supreme Court seeks explanation over delayed road accident report

In a separate contempt petition, the bench issued notice to the Union Government over alleged non-compliance with its April 17, 2025 order concerning the publication of annual road accident data. The earlier order had directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to publish the annual report on road accidents for 2023 by the end of August 2025. It had also instructed the Ministry to publish annual reports within six months of the end of every calendar year.

The Court had stressed that the reports’ usefulness depended on their timely publication. It has now asked the Union to explain why the direction was not followed and what steps it plans to take.

The Supreme Court had earlier, in an order dated April 28, 2025, directed the Centre to frame a scheme under Section 164A as quickly as possible and within four months at the latest. It noted that although the provision had come into force on April 1, 2022, it remained unimplemented for three years. The contempt petitions and connected applications have been listed for further hearing on November 25, 2026.

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