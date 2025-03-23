‘Supreme Sacrifice’, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru And Sukhdev On Shaheed Diwas

In a video message, Prime Minister shared an anecdote from Bhagat Singh’s childhood, highlighting his early passion for India's independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to India’s legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on their death anniversary, observed as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day. The three revolutionaries were executed by the British on March 23, 1931, for their unwavering fight against colonial rule.

Taking to X, PM Modi honored their legacy, saying, “Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/VHGn8G2i4r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi Recalls Bhagat Singh’s Childhood Incident

In a video message, Prime Minister shared an anecdote from Bhagat Singh’s childhood, highlighting his early passion for India’s independence. “A hundred years ago, a small child was sowing wood in the soil. When his father asked what he was sowing, he replied, ‘I am sowing guns.’ That brave child was none other than Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” he narrated.

PM Modi further stated that the sacrifice of these great revolutionaries remains deeply rooted in the hearts of every Indian child even today.

Quoting a Hindu shloka, PM Modi said, “Neither weapons can cut him, nor fire can burn him.” He emphasized that the courage and patriotism of such martyrs continue to guide India’s future generations. “On Shaheed Diwas, I pay tribute on behalf of the grateful nation to all the brave men and women who sacrificed everything for the country.”

Legacy of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Shaheed Diwas stands as a solemn yet powerful reminder of India’s fight for independence. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were sentenced to death for their role in the Lahore Conspiracy Case, where they avenged the death of Lala Lajpat Rai by assassinating British police officer J.P. Saunders.

Despite their execution, their vision for a free India continues to inspire countless individuals. On this day, citizens across the country remember their sacrifices and pledge to uphold the values of justice, equality, and patriotism.

ALSO READ: Cash For Judge Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Explains ‘Theory’ On Cash Found