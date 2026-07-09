Surat Weather Today: 26 Dead in Three Days as Heavy Rain Triggers Floods, NDRF Evacuates 85

Surat Weather Today: Heavy rain has caused widespread flooding across Surat leading to the death of 26 people in the last three days. Most of the victims drowned in floodwaters or died in rain-related incidents while returning home from work. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Red Alert’ in Surat for heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are blowing with an estimated speed of around 60 kmph in Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Dangs, Diu, Gir Somnath, Narmada, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad districts.

26 People Dead in Surat Due to Heavy Rain

More than half of the city has been submerged due to heavy rain in Surat which created flood situations in many areas. Most areas have also been cut off from connectivity.

🚨🌊 Aerial Views of Flooding at Ram Chowk, Mota Varachha, Surat! Shocking aerial visuals from Ram Chowk, Mota Varachha reveal the devastating impact of relentless heavy rainfall. The area is inundated with floodwater, with roads and surrounding localities submerged, severely… pic.twitter.com/1rGZRFyEby — Weatherman Uttam (@WesternIndiaWX) July 7, 2026







The IMD has also released an ‘Orange Alert’ for heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm for Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Junagarh, Khera, Panchmahal, Rajkot, and Surendranagar.

The IMD has advised the residents who are living in the affected areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Citizens are advised not to take shelter under trees or weak structures, etc., to keep a check on the road and traffic conditions, to avoid unnecessary travel, and to follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies.

NDRF Conducts Rescue Operation, 85 People Evacuated

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Wednesday carried out rescue operations in the affected areas such as Sriram Nagar Society, Surat, Gujarat. NDRF safely evacuated 85 individuals, including 36 males, 27 females, and 22 children.

The rescue operation comes after Surat paralays under the havoc of floods. People were stranded in rising waters on all sides.

As heavy rain continued for three days straight, thousands were stuck on the roads due to waterlogging. The administration is taking action to evacuate them safely.

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