Surat’s Creative Powerhouse ’Nice To Meet You’ Bags Four EMF ACE Global Awards

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 11: The awards ceremony, held between July 30 to August 1 at the luxurious Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, recognized the company’s exceptional artistry and dedication to storytelling.

Founded in 2022 by Meet Desai, Nice To Meet You has rapidly established itself as a leader in its field. At the EMF ACE Global Awards, the company was honored with:

GOLD AWARD – Best Director of Photography

GOLD AWARD – Best Cinematography of the Year

SILVER AWARD – Best Director of Photography

BRONZE AWARD – Best Photography of the Year

Nice To Meet You was represented at the awards by Founder & Director Meet Desai and Creative Director Vidhi Desai. The awards were presented by distinguished guests, including Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey, Shilpa Shetty, Manisha Koirala, Kubbra Sait, and singer Shibani Kashyap.

Celebrating 13 years, the EMF Global Awards have recognised creative talents across wedding photography, event planning, and wedding event industry services. The 2026 edition drew participation from top-tier visual artists across India.

Commenting on the recognition, Meet Desai said, “Receiving four international awards is a profoundly humbling and defining moment for me and the entire team at Nice To Meet You. It is an honour to see our vision and craftsmanship celebrated on a global stage alongside some of the finest creative talents from around the world.

What began as a dream in Surat has grown into a journey defined by passion, precision, and an unwavering pursuit of timeless storytelling. These accolades are far more than awards; they represent every emotion we’ve preserved, every story we’ve been privileged to tell, and the trust our clients have placed in us.

I am profoundly grateful to our clients, collaborators, and our incredible team for believing in this vision. These recognitions inspire us to continue pushing creative boundaries, crafting work that is timeless, meaningful, and uncompromising in its artistry. We accept these honours with immense gratitude, pride, and a renewed commitment to setting new benchmarks in visual storytelling.”

Echoing the sentiment, Vidhi Desai said, “Receiving four prestigious international awards in Nepal is an honour beyond words. I am deeply humbled and incredibly proud. Every recognition reaffirms my belief in creating with intention, passion, and heart. This milestone inspires me to dream bigger, push creative boundaries, and continue crafting stories that endure. I will cherish this moment forever.”

These recent EMF wins follow a period of intense achievement for the company. Nice To Meet You has now garnered 13 + international and national awards, including GIWA, WeddingSutra Photography Awards, and EMF Global Awards, in a span of just four years since its establishment, a testament to the success, hard work, dedication, and vision that define the organization.

Nice To Meet You’s work spans a wide canvas, including weddings, fashion, architecture, corporates, advertisement films, and much more under one roof, blending depth and visual craftsmanship. Its recognition at the EMF Global Awards reflects not only the talent of its core team but also the growing international appeal of Indian creative voices.

The company and its team believe in creating art that feels personal and see every project as an opportunity to create something meaningful and memorable.

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