Surge In Illegal Immigration: Over 40,000 Indians Caught At US-Canada Border In 2024 – Report

Illegal immigration attempts by Indian nationals at the US-Canada border have sharply increased, with over 43,000 apprehended this year. According to the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), Indian nationals now make up nearly 22% of the total apprehensions at the northern border. The surge follows a steady rise in recent years, with Indians representing 16% of illegal entries in 2022, which increased to 30,010 of 189,402 in 2023, and now reaching 43,764 out of 198,929 attempts in 2024.

The rise in illegal crossings can be attributed to various factors. One primary reason is the long wait times for US visas, which average around a year, compared to Canada’s 76-day wait time for visitor visas. This discrepancy is driving many to enter the US through Canada, which has a longer and less heavily guarded border compared to the US-Mexico border. Many of these migrants, particularly from Punjab, have been granted asylum in the US, further exacerbating the issue.

In addition, the rise in illegal immigration has become a point of contention in international relations. Former US President Donald Trump has threatened Canada with tariffs unless it resolves the issue of illegal crossings. This was discussed during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Mar-a-Lago in Florida for Thanksgiving, where he met with Trump to address the matter.

The growing number of Indian migrants at the US-Canada border also raises concerns about the involvement of the Khalistan issue, as a portion of the migrant population originates from Punjab, a region with a significant Sikh population. However, analysts suggest that while many migrants are driven by economic reasons, the situation could become a point of trilateral tension between India, the US, and Canada in the future.

