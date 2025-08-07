Surveen Chawla Reveals Secrets To Her Success And Overcoming Career Struggles At We Women Want

At the We Women Want conclave, Surveen Chawla sat down with NewsX’s Uday Pratap Singh, Sr Editor (NewsX) and Vinee Malhotra, Sr. Consulting Editor (NewsX) to discuss her inspirational career and the secrets behind her accomplishment. Asking about her life’s journey, she said that she started her career in television industry and worked hard to reach from small screen to big Bollywood debut. She portrayed a parallel with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic shift from TV to films.

While talking about her career achievements, she mentioned that there is no secret formula to success except hard work and determination. She also mentioned Ray Croc who is the founder of McDonald’s. He once said, “I was an overnight success, but 30 years was a long, long night.”

Surveen Chawla at We Women Want

Surveen Chawla is an Indian actress who has gained respect and fame through television. She first rose to celeb with her Television roles in popular TV shows like Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Surveen later ventured into Bollywood and gained attention with her concerts in movie.

She is very well known for her adaptability. She also worked in the South Indian film industry and web series. With a career straddling over twenty years, Surveen has become well known for her bold selections, influential performances, and capability to effortlessly change between diverse genres.

We Women Want: About the Event

The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 by NewsX is a revolutionary initiative that brings together voices from across India to celebrate women’s achievements and highlight on the persistent challenges they face. Held at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, the event features various panel discussions, keynotes, and award ceremonies that extent subjects from healthcare and entrepreneurship to legal rights and social reform.

The event involves renowned leaders, celebrities, doctors, activists, and everyday changemakers. The conclave is more than just an event, it is a national platform dedicated to driving meaningful conversations around gender, justice, equality, and empowerment.

We Listen: A Platform That Pay attention to Your Stories

Initiated by NewsX’s acclaimed weekly show We Women Want, the conclave amplifies its mission of contribution a dedicated space for women to share their stories, struggles, and successes. The show has made a loyal viewership by beginning difficult issues like domestic abuse, IVF challenges, workplace inequality, mental health, and sexual harassment, issues that are often neglected by mainstream narratives.

By joining expert opinion with real-life testimonies, the platform has formed a space of empathy, empowerment, and awareness. The conclave brings this ethos to life, inspiring women to voice their experiences and involve directly with policymakers, healthcare experts, and legal professionals in real time.

We Matters: Why This Event is important

In spite of progress, India continues to face serious gender inequalities. According to NFHS-5 (2019–21), around 30% of women aged 18–49 have experienced domestic violence. Workforce contribution among women remains still at around 25%, far below the global average. Access to healthcare, equal pay, and educational opportunities are still limited for millions.

Events like, We Women Want, are important not only because they challenge social norms and provide tangible solutions but also respected, strengthen, and empowered across every segments of our society.

