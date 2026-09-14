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Home > India News > Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR

The CBI has registered an FIR in the Disha Salian death case, naming Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty and others whose alleged roles are now under investigation.

Disha Salian Death Case. Image Credit: Instagram
Disha Salian Death Case. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 15:12 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea, Rhea Chakraborty and Sooraj Pancholi are among those named in the FIR, according to officials.

The FIR does not establish guilt against the people named. Their alleged roles are subject to investigation. The development comes nearly two weeks after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to take over the probe.

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Murder, Gang-Rape And Conspiracy Allegations

The case has been registered under sections linked to murder, gang-rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and providing false information. The FIR refers to several people as “people whose roles require investigation”. This includes Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty and doctors and staff linked to the post-mortem process.

The FIR also contains serious allegations against the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others.

“The then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, father of Aaditya Thackeray, and others played a significant role in the conspiracy and subsequent cover-up,” the FIR states. These are allegations recorded in the FIR and are yet to be established through the investigation or trial.

What Happened To Disha Salian?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, following a fall from the 14th floor of an apartment building in Malad, Mumbai. The death took place just a few days before the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his Bandra home.

Initially, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in the case of Disha Salian. After conducting investigations, the Mumbai Police concluded that her death was a suicide. However, Salian’s father, Satish Salian, questioned their findings.

Why Did The Bombay High Court Order A CBI Probe?

The CBI probe followed a petition filed by Disha Salian’s father, who alleged serious lapses in the Mumbai Police investigation. On September 2, the Bombay High Court directed the central agency to investigate the case.

The court criticised the delay in registering an FIR. It observed that the investigation “raises more questions than answers” and pointed to “glaring discrepancies”.

The court also noted that Salian’s family had not received copies of the post-mortem report and ADR even six years after her death.

What Did Disha Salian’s Father Tell The CBI?

Recently, Satish Salian gave his statement to the CBI, wherein he made some allegations against several individuals who were allegedly party to the conspiracy and cover-up. In this context, it should be stated that earlier the CBI had sought some documents from the Mumbai police in connection with the death of Satish Salian. Now, the CBI will analyse all the evidence, statements, and official records in the process of its investigation.

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Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR
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Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR

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Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR

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Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR

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