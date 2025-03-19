Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Says There’s A Link With His Son’s And Disha Salian’s Death

KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the connection between his son’s death and the demise of his former manager, Disha Salian.

KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the connection between his son's death and the demise of his former manager, Disha Salian. Singh emphasized that the circumstances surrounding both cases remain unclear and warrant further scrutiny.

Speaking to the media, Singh stated, “From what we heard while living in Patna, Disha Salian’s death was initially reported as an accident. However, there are claims that she was pushed from the building. Since she had previously worked as Sushant’s manager, there could be a connection between their deaths.”

Doubts Over Suicide Theory

When asked whether he believed his son had taken his own life, Singh firmly denied the possibility. “Sushant was not someone who would commit suicide. I had spoken to him just a week before his death, and nothing in our conversation suggested he was troubled or considering such a step,” he said.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the previous investigation, stating that justice has yet to be served. “Until a conclusive truth comes out, how can I say justice has been done? Every father would want to know what really happened to his child,” he added.

Trust in the New Government

Singh voiced his hope that the change in state government would lead to a more transparent investigation. He criticized the handling of the case under the previous administration, saying the police did not conduct a proper inquiry. “I don’t know under whose pressure they were working, but now we have faith in the new leadership. The Chief Minister is a good person, and we trust that justice will be served,” he remarked.

Disha Salian’s Father Alleges Foul Play

KK Singh’s comments come after Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, recently made shocking claims regarding his daughter’s death. In an interview, he alleged that Disha did not die by suicide but was murdered. He pointed out inconsistencies in the case, including the absence of typical injury marks expected from a fall from a high-rise building.

Satish Salian also suggested that they were misled by initial reports and now believe there may be a deeper connection between Disha’s and Sushant’s deaths.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: What We Know

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. His post-mortem report confirmed death due to asphyxia by hanging, officially classified as suicide. However, questions and conspiracy theories have continued to surround the case, leading to widespread public interest and calls for further investigation.

