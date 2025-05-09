Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border

In a major security alert, suspected Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 different locations spanning from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat, covering vast stretches along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

In a major security alert, suspected Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 different locations spanning from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat, covering vast stretches along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

According to defence sources, the sightings include armed drones believed to be carrying surveillance or possible payload capabilities, posing potential threats to both military and civilian infrastructure.

Drones Seen Across Multiple States

The list of locations where these drones have been spotted includes:

Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Punjab: Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka

Rajasthan: Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer

Gujarat: Bhuj, Kuarbet, Lakhi Nala

These locations represent a broad spectrum of India’s northern and western border regions, stretching from the conflict-prone Kashmir valley to desert and coastal areas in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Armed Drone Threat Raises Alarm

Officials say the possibility of weaponized drones has heightened alert levels across all border posts. Security forces are actively monitoring airspace activity, and counter-drone protocols are in place.

“Some of these drones are suspected to be armed. They could pose direct threats to key defence assets or civilian populations,” a defence official said.

The sightings come amid already heightened tensions following recent cross-border shelling, drone intrusions, and infiltration attempts.

Nation on Alert as Surveillance Intensifies

Security agencies have ramped up surveillance, radar monitoring, and anti-drone measures. High-level coordination is underway between the Indian Army, Air Force, BSF, and local police units to track the movement and origin of these UAVs.