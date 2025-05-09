Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border

Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border

In a major security alert, suspected Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 different locations spanning from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat, covering vast stretches along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border

In a major security alert, suspected Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 different locations spanning from Baramulla to Bhuj


In a major security alert, suspected Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 different locations spanning from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat, covering vast stretches along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

According to defence sources, the sightings include armed drones believed to be carrying surveillance or possible payload capabilities, posing potential threats to both military and civilian infrastructure.

Drones Seen Across Multiple States

The list of locations where these drones have been spotted includes:

  • Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Punjab: Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka

  • Rajasthan: Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer

  • Gujarat: Bhuj, Kuarbet, Lakhi Nala

These locations represent a broad spectrum of India’s northern and western border regions, stretching from the conflict-prone Kashmir valley to desert and coastal areas in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Armed Drone Threat Raises Alarm

Officials say the possibility of weaponized drones has heightened alert levels across all border posts. Security forces are actively monitoring airspace activity, and counter-drone protocols are in place.

“Some of these drones are suspected to be armed. They could pose direct threats to key defence assets or civilian populations,” a defence official said.

The sightings come amid already heightened tensions following recent cross-border shelling, drone intrusions, and infiltration attempts.

Nation on Alert as Surveillance Intensifies

Security agencies have ramped up surveillance, radar monitoring, and anti-drone measures. High-level coordination is underway between the Indian Army, Air Force, BSF, and local police units to track the movement and origin of these UAVs.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Baramulla Bhuj Drones Pakistan

newsx

Red Alert In Amritsar After 15 Drones Spotted: No Damage Reported As Tensions Escalate
IPL suspended amid India-

England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
In a major security alert

Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border
newsx

Pakistan Drones Target 20 Indian Cities for Second Day: Red Alerts, Heavy Shelling Along LoC
newsx

CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns
Indian security forces su

Drone Attacks Foiled at Srinagar and Awantipora Bases Amid Fresh Firing By Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Red Alert In Amritsar After 15 Drones Spotted: No Damage Reported As Tensions Escalate

Red Alert In Amritsar After 15 Drones Spotted: No Damage Reported As Tensions Escalate

England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Pakistan Drones Target 20 Indian Cities for Second Day: Red Alerts, Heavy Shelling Along LoC

Pakistan Drones Target 20 Indian Cities for Second Day: Red Alerts, Heavy Shelling Along LoC

CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns

CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns

Drone Attacks Foiled at Srinagar and Awantipora Bases Amid Fresh Firing By Pakistan

Drone Attacks Foiled at Srinagar and Awantipora Bases Amid Fresh Firing By Pakistan

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media