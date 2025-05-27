Home
Suspected Terrorist Killed in Blast Near Amritsar’s Majitha Road Bypass

A powerful explosion rocked the Majitha Road Bypass area of Amritsar in Punjab on Tuesday morning, leaving one man—now identified as a suspected terrorist—fatally injured. The blast occurred around 9:30 a.m., jolting nearby residents and triggering an immediate police response.

A powerful explosion rocked the Majitha Road Bypass area of Amritsar in Punjab on Tuesday morning, leaving one man—now identified as a suspected terrorist—fatally injured. The blast occurred around 9:30 a.m., jolting nearby residents and triggering an immediate police response.

Witnesses said the sound of the explosion was deafening. People living in nearby homes rushed out in panic, only to find a man lying severely injured at the scene, his arms reportedly blown off by the impact.

Locals Alert Police, Investigations Begin

Startled residents wasted no time in alerting authorities. Within minutes, police teams arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. The man was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, but officials later confirmed that he did not survive.

At first, the explosion was believed to be the result of mishandling explosive materials, possibly during the dismantling of old scrap. The injured man was initially thought to be a scrap dealer who might have unknowingly triggered the blast while dealing with some kind of old ammunition or device buried in the metal waste.

Initial Assumptions Shift as Terror Angle Emerges

In the early hours after the incident, authorities ruled out any links to terrorism or organized crime. Their preliminary theory was that the explosion was accidental. “It seemed like a tragic case where a scrap worker might have come across a live bomb while sorting metal,” one local police official had said initially.

But by late afternoon, that view had changed significantly.

A government spokesperson told news agency ANI that the man was, in fact, a “suspected terrorist,” shifting the focus of the investigation entirely. This has raised new concerns about possible terror activity in the region and whether more people could be involved.

Security Agencies Now Looking Deeper

The case has now been handed over to specialized investigative teams, and intelligence agencies have been roped in to determine the origin of the explosive device and the exact identity of the deceased. Forensic experts were seen combing the area for evidence while CCTV footage from the neighborhood is being reviewed.

Officials are also trying to trace whether the man was acting alone or had connections to a larger network. His background, call records, and contacts are all under scrutiny.

Tension and Questions in the Community

The blast has left people in the area shaken. “We heard a loud bang and ran out thinking it was maybe a cylinder blast or an accident. But when we reached the spot, it looked far more serious,” said one resident who lives just a few blocks away.

With the terror angle now under active investigation, locals are anxious about what might come next. “We’ve never had anything like this happen here before,” said another resident. “We hope the police find out the truth quickly.”

Amritsar blast Majitha road bypass Terrorist killed

