Suspended Inspector Opens Tea Stall Outside SSP Office To Protest His Suspension

A recently opened tea stall in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked curiosity—not for its tea but because it is run by a suspended police inspector.

Inspector Mohit Yadav, who was suspended following a dispute with the Reserve Inspector (RI), has now set up a tea shop near the Senior Superintendent of Police’s (SSP) office to sustain his family during his suspension.

Refuses Salary, Chooses Self-Reliance

Yadav has declared that he will not accept the half-salary provided to suspended officers and instead plans to support his household through his tea business.

“I have written to the DIG’s office, stating that I do not wish to accept my half salary. I will manage my family’s expenses by selling tea,” he asserted.

He further claimed that despite multiple attempts to reach the investigating officer regarding his case, he has received no response. Additionally, he alleged that both his and his wife’s phones are being tapped.

Expressing concern over the well-being of his school-going children, Yadav remarked, “The situation is unpredictable. Anything can happen.”

The Incident Leading to Suspension

The dispute that led to his suspension reportedly took place on January 15 at the police lines. Yadav alleged that when he requested leave from the RI, he was not only denied but also mistreated. According to him, the RI misbehaved with him and even physically assaulted him.

Following the altercation, Yadav sought police intervention and was taken to Navabad Police Station, where he broke down in tears while demanding to file a complaint. A video of him sitting on the ground and pleading for justice quickly went viral on social media, drawing significant public attention.

