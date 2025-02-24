Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Suspension of MLAs: Congress Stages Protest Outside Rajasthan Assembly

Suspension of MLAs: Congress Stages Protest Outside Rajasthan Assembly

The Congress workers held a protest against the BJP government over the suspension of six Congress MLAs from the assembly.

Suspension of MLAs: Congress Stages Protest Outside Rajasthan Assembly

Protest at Srinagar


Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 24 (ANI): Congress workers staged a massive protest outside the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, prompting police to use barricading to stop the protestors.
The Congress workers held a protest against the BJP government over the suspension of six Congress MLAs from the assembly.
Rajasthan Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully said that the state government is “not allowing” the opposition to speak.
Speaking with ANI, Tully said, “They (state government) do not let the opposition speak, their ministers create conflict and do not even resolve it there… We have a meeting of MLAs today and will decide upon the strategies and also hold a protest.”
Six Congress MLAs were suspended for the remaining budget session of the assembly for protesting against the remarks of state minister Avinash Gehlot on Indira Gandhi.
Notably to protest against the ministers remark on former PM Indiara Gandhi multiple party leaders spent the whole night in the assembly.
Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended Govind Singh Dotasara, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar.
Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly, Tikaram Jully underlined that the opposition is only asking for the remarks on former PM Indira Gandhi to be expunged, whereas the government just wants to hide the mistakes of their ministers.
“The MLAs were ready, we had talked to the speaker but we did not get any reply from there. I also think that the government just wants to put out the message publicly that the Opposition is simply protesting and blocking, but there is nothing like that from our side. The Opposition is only asking that the remarks made on Indira Gandhi ji be taken back, the way they are making an issue of it and covering up the mistakes of their (BJP) ministers,” he told ANI on Saturday
Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa also recounted the incident and the uproar in the assembly after a state minister called former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a ‘dadi,’ condemning the actions of the Opposition.
“The incident took place inside the state Assembly yesterday, our Minister used the term ‘Didi’ (for former PM Indira Gandhi) out of respect. But, the opposition took it the wrong way. The Speaker told them that that part would be expunged. Even after that, the opposition did not listen and verbally attacked him. This is condemnable,” he told ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Mahashivratri Snan: How Railways Is Planning to Tackle Passengers’ Surge at Mahakumbh

Filed under

congress mla Protest

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be...

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Entertainment

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine