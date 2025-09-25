Swachhotsav, Swachhata Hi Seva: Odisha CM Majhi leads cleanliness drive at Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in a cleanliness drive at the Lingaraj Temple as part of the ‘Swachhotsav, Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

He was joined by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, and senior party leaders during the initiative.

In addition, CM Majhi planted a sapling at the temple premises under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, emphasising environmental conservation and cleanliness.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by PM Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The initiative combines environmental responsibility with a tribute to mothers.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India’s strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade, noting that the campaign aligns with the nation’s pursuit of sustainable development.

Launched in 2017, Swachhata Hi Seva has emerged as a cornerstone of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). Held annually, the campaign rallies citizens across the country to step out and take ownership of their surroundings. Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, themed around Swachhotsav, blends the joy of celebration with the seriousness of responsibility. Beginning on 17th September and culminating on 2nd October, this 15-day movement is uniting millions of hands and hearts across India in high-impact swachhata drives.

At the heart, it embodies the principle of “Antyodaya se Sarvodaya” – progress for the nation begins with dignity and well-being for the most marginalised. The campaign places a strong emphasis on last-mile inclusion, ensuring that villages and towns across India move forward with dignity, health, and sustainability, the government stated.

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, the massive nationwide voluntary Shramdaan Drive, “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath”, is taking place on 25th September 2025. Across cities and villages, people are coming together in large numbers to participate in shramdaan and plogging activities, reinforcing their commitment to transforming Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs). Residents, political leaders, SBM ambassadors, youth groups, NGOs, civil society organisations, partner institutions, and social influencers are actively joining the movement on the ground. Adding to the momentum, local sanitation workers, the unsung heroes of the mission, are being honoured in dedicated shivirs, acknowledging their vital contribution to keeping India clean. (ANI)

