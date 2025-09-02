Swadeshi 2.0: PM Modi’s Call In Action, BJP To Launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ To Counter Trump’s Tariffs

Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call has come into action. A campaign for Swadeshi is scheduled to be launched. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to initiate ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ to counter United States President Donald Trump’s tariff punch.

The campaign will be launched from September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and culminate on December 25, the birth anniversary of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, sources said. According to reports, the message of self-reliance will be conveyed through the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’.

The campaign came in response to the imposition of tariffs on India by the United States for importing Russian oil.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) for the foundation of a strong and Viksit Bharat (developed India) for 2047.

BJP National President JP Nadda said that PM Modi has urged shopkeepers to label ‘Swadeshi’ on the products. His call for “Go Vocal for Local” has found resonance across the country. Atmanirbharta has been a keyword in the policy and economic field, he added.

What PM Modi Said In His Independence Day Speech Over Swadeshi

While addressing the 79th Independence Day event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s defence self-reliance, urging Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines within India, ensuring that future defence technology is entirely home-grown and self-reliant.

In a push to Swadeshi, he further said that India will launch Made in India semiconductor chips by the end of 2025, reflecting the nation’s growing strength in critical technology sectors.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of energy independence, saying that for the bright future of youth and for the welfare of farmers, this will be done. He declared that while the world debates global warming, India had resolved to achieve 50% clean energy by 2030, yet, thanks to the commitment of its people, that goal was met by 2025.

New Initiatives: Swadeshi 2.0

PM Modi urged citizens to use India-made goods under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, stressing that Swadeshi should stem from pride and strength, not compulsion. To bring the initiative to fruition, the prime minister has initiated several initiatives.

To promote tradition and strengthen defence, he has announced the launch of ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’, linking the mission to Shri Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra.

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has also launched a campaign to boycott foreign products and embrace indigenous (Swadeshi) goods.

