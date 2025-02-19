Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Swara Bhasker Compares Chhaava’s Public Reaction To Maha Kumbh Stampede: Brain & Soul-Dead Society

Swara Bhasker Compares Chhaava’s Public Reaction To Maha Kumbh Stampede: Brain & Soul-Dead Society

Swara’s statement sparked a heated debate online. While some users agreed with her viewpoint, others criticized her comparison of the two incidents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Swara Bhasker Compares Chhaava’s Public Reaction To Maha Kumbh Stampede: Brain & Soul-Dead Society

SWARA BHASKER


Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently took to social media to express her concerns over the public’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, Chhaava, and compared it to the response to the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj on January 29.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a late-night post on X (formerly Twitter), Swara Bhasker indirectly addressed the viral reactions to Chhaava without naming the film. She wrote,

“A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalized filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses – is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK (sic).”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her comments seemingly referred to the videos of emotional audience reactions after watching Chhaava, where many were seen crying and expressing anger over the film’s climax depicting the brutal execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the hands of the Mughals.

Divided Reactions on Social Media

Swara’s statement sparked a heated debate online. While some users agreed with her viewpoint, others criticized her comparison of the two incidents.

One user commented, “100% yes! People love good drama, not reality… It seems everyone is running away from reality only to submerge in dramatic celluloid stories (sic).”

However, another user countered her statement, saying, “Highly fictionalized filmy torture? Aurangzeb’s own biography provides graphic details of the brutal torture he inflicted on Chhatrapati Sambhaji for refusing to convert to Islam (sic).”

Maha Kumbh Stampede

On January 29, a massive stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj led to the deaths of at least 30 people, with over 60 injured. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of the morning as lakhs of devotees gathered at the Sangam area for a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The situation worsened on February 15, when another stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people. The incident occurred as a sudden surge of passengers attempted to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the final leg of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Despite the controversy, Chhaava has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The historical drama, starring Vicky Kaushal, has minted ₹165 crore within just five days of its release, proving to be a major hit.

ALSO READ: Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail

Filed under

bollywood Chhaava SWARA BHASKER

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail...

Who Are The Frontrunners To Be Elected Next Pontiff After Pope Francis?

Who Are The Frontrunners To Be Elected Next Pontiff After Pope Francis?

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney Penthouse, Fans Call It Staged

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney...

Pope Francis Fears Death, ‘May Not Survive’ Latest Health Scare: Report

Pope Francis Fears Death, ‘May Not Survive’ Latest Health Scare: Report

1 Lakh Penalty, 65,000 Compensation Imposed On PVR, INOX For Wasting Time of Movie Goers With Long Ads

1 Lakh Penalty, 65,000 Compensation Imposed On PVR, INOX For Wasting Time of Movie Goers...

Entertainment

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney Penthouse, Fans Call It Staged

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney

Oscars Voting: One Voters Gets Furious Over Dune Scoring Less Nominations, ‘Voters Fuck This Up So Bad?’

Oscars Voting: One Voters Gets Furious Over Dune Scoring Less Nominations, ‘Voters Fuck This Up

Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail In Gun Trial Case, Court Case Explained

Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail In

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1 Season

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox