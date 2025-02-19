Swara Bhasker Compares Chhaava’s Public Reaction To Maha Kumbh Stampede: Brain & Soul-Dead Society

Swara’s statement sparked a heated debate online. While some users agreed with her viewpoint, others criticized her comparison of the two incidents.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently took to social media to express her concerns over the public’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, Chhaava, and compared it to the response to the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj on January 29.

In a late-night post on X (formerly Twitter), Swara Bhasker indirectly addressed the viral reactions to Chhaava without naming the film. She wrote,

“A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalized filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses – is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK (sic).”

A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses – is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2025

Her comments seemingly referred to the videos of emotional audience reactions after watching Chhaava, where many were seen crying and expressing anger over the film’s climax depicting the brutal execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the hands of the Mughals.

Divided Reactions on Social Media

Swara’s statement sparked a heated debate online. While some users agreed with her viewpoint, others criticized her comparison of the two incidents.

One user commented, “100% yes! People love good drama, not reality… It seems everyone is running away from reality only to submerge in dramatic celluloid stories (sic).”

However, another user countered her statement, saying, “Highly fictionalized filmy torture? Aurangzeb’s own biography provides graphic details of the brutal torture he inflicted on Chhatrapati Sambhaji for refusing to convert to Islam (sic).”

Maha Kumbh Stampede

On January 29, a massive stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj led to the deaths of at least 30 people, with over 60 injured. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of the morning as lakhs of devotees gathered at the Sangam area for a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The situation worsened on February 15, when another stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people. The incident occurred as a sudden surge of passengers attempted to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the final leg of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Despite the controversy, Chhaava has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The historical drama, starring Vicky Kaushal, has minted ₹165 crore within just five days of its release, proving to be a major hit.