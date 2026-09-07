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Home > India News > Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi HC against arrest; court agrees to hear plea today

Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi HC against arrest; court agrees to hear plea today

Bhardwaj also reportedly asserted that he had high-profile political connections who helped him evade arrest following the incident. He even named Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra as his 'Bade Bhai'.

Bhardwaj has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking relief against his alleged illegal detention.
Bhardwaj has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking relief against his alleged illegal detention.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 15:11 IST

Right-wing activist Swatantra Bhardwaj, Who was accused of brutally beating a Dalit man during the Jantar Mantar protests over NEET-UG paper leak case, has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest. The court has agreed to hear his plea later on Monday.

Bhardwaj has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking relief against his alleged illegal detention.
His counsel mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia today. The bench agreed to take up the petition for hearing today. Further details of the plea and the circumstances surrounding Bhardwaj’s arrest are expected to emerge during the hearing.

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Earlier, the Delhi Police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and added charges of criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of a teenage student activist, during the protest by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in June. Police have also booked the accused in a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police action against Bhardwaj came after a controversial podcast in which the accused allegedly claimed that he had ‘cracked the skull’ of a student activist’s father during the protest.

‘Swatantra Bhardwaj boasts about high-profile connections’

Bhardwaj also reportedly asserted that he had high-profile political connections who helped him evade arrest following the incident. He even named Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra as his ‘Bade Bhai’.

“I cracked the skull of the man.. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307 (Attempt to Murder). He needed 60 stitches,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying during the podcast.

Student activist Nishu Azad, who is the daughter of Sanjay Azad who was assaulted by Swatantra, had earlier alleged rape threats, verbal abuse and morphed images for speaking out against the alleged assault on her father. 

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Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi HC against arrest; court agrees to hear plea today

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Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi HC against arrest; court agrees to hear plea today
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