Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police Challenges Court Order To Provide Documents To Bibhav Kumar

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police Challenges Court Order To Provide Documents To Bibhav Kumar

The Delhi Police have petitioned the Delhi High Court to overturn a lower court directive requiring them to furnish a list of unrelied documents to Bibhav Kumar, an aide to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police Challenges Court Order To Provide Documents To Bibhav Kumar


The Delhi Police on Tuesday have petitioned the Delhi High Court to overturn a lower court directive requiring them to furnish a list of unrelied documents to Bibhav Kumar, an aide to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Proceedings

Justice Vikas Mahajan has scheduled a hearing for March 11 and instructed the police counsel to submit a written argument supporting their challenge. The police are contesting a January 29 trial court order that dismissed their plea against a magistrate’s ruling mandating disclosure of the document list to Kumar.

Delhi government standing counsel Sanjay Lao contended that the trial court’s order was legally flawed, emphasizing that the Supreme Court is currently examining the broader question of whether accused individuals have the right to access unrelied documents in criminal proceedings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Acknowledging the complexity of the legal issue, Justice Mahajan remarked, “Sometimes what happens is, the Supreme Court might take some time to decide an issue, and the issue remains pending for some time. In such a situation, we have to go by the law which is prevailing as on date. Make out a case for stay and show me something to strengthen your argument.”

Lao further argued that legal interpretations on this matter remain divided and that, should the Supreme Court ultimately rule in favor of disclosure, the accused would be granted access to the requested documents at that stage.

Case Background

Kumar stands accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal on May 13, 2024. After being denied bail by both the trial court and the high court, he eventually secured relief from the Supreme Court. A magistrate’s court formally took cognizance of the chargesheet against Kumar on July 30, 2024.

The FIR, registered on May 16, 2024, charges Kumar under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman, and attempted culpable homicide.

Broader Legal Implications

The outcome of this case carries significant legal ramifications, particularly given its intersection with the top court’s ongoing deliberations regarding the rights of accused individuals to access unrelied documents in criminal trials.

The Delhi Police now await the High Court’s ruling on whether the document list must be disclosed or withheld pending the Supreme Court’s final decision on the overarching legal issue.

Read More: Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Wrestler Sushil Kumar

Filed under

swati maliwal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Christian Michel

AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Christian Michel

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma Addresses ‘Dubai Advantage’ Accusations For Team India

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma Addresses ‘Dubai Advantage’ Accusations For Team India

Supreme Court Orders SAD Leader Majithia To Appear Before SIT For Interrogation

Supreme Court Orders SAD Leader Majithia To Appear Before SIT For Interrogation

IND vs AUS: Australia Bowled Out For 264 As Shami, Jadeja And Chakravarthy Dominate Champions Trophy Semi-Final

IND vs AUS: Australia Bowled Out For 264 As Shami, Jadeja And Chakravarthy Dominate Champions...

Supreme Court Notice To Telangana Over ‘Delay’ In Deciding Disqualification Pleas Of MLAs

Supreme Court Notice To Telangana Over ‘Delay’ In Deciding Disqualification Pleas Of MLAs

Entertainment

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To Girlfriend Before Oscars Speech

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard