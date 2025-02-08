Swati Maliwal On Kejriwal’s Defeat: “Even Raavan’s Ego Couldn’t Save Him”

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged toward a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a scathing critique of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing out the party’s failures and accusing Kejriwal of being blinded by ego. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Maliwal not only criticized the current state of the AAP government but also made a bold comparison to the mythological figure of Ravan, emphasizing that ego and pride do not last long, even for the powerful.

“Ahankaar Ravan ka bhi nahi bacha”: Ego and Arrogance Take a Toll

Maliwal’s remarks echoed a long-standing frustration with Kejriwal and the AAP leadership. In a pointed reference to Kejriwal’s downfall in the elections, she remarked, “Ahankaar Ravan ka bhi nahi bacha tha (Even Raavan’s ego didn’t survive),” underscoring the destructive nature of arrogance. Maliwal blamed the AAP’s internal issues and Kejriwal’s pride as factors leading to the party’s likely defeat.

She further added that Delhi had deteriorated under Kejriwal’s rule, pointing out critical issues like air pollution, water contamination, and the dismal condition of the streets. According to Maliwal, “Today, Delhi has become a dustbin… It’s because of issues like water pollution, air pollution, and the condition of the streets that Arvind Kejriwal himself has lost his seat.”

A Call for Leadership Change

Maliwal’s harsh critique didn’t stop there. She expressed sorrow over the electoral losses of senior AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and even noted Kejriwal’s personal defeat in his constituency. “I feel saddened. Arvind losing his own seat… People have high hopes from Manish and Bhardwaj, but they are losing. I think a change in leadership is required,” she said, suggesting that the party’s leadership had strayed too far from its original promises.

The AAP leader seemed to believe that Kejriwal’s personal ego and failure to address the concerns of the people of Delhi led to the party’s downfall in the elections. She concluded her remarks with a suggestion that a new leadership would be essential for the future of AAP.

Alleged Mistreatment and the ‘Ego of Raavan’

Maliwal, who has been at odds with the AAP leadership for some time, also linked her criticisms to personal grievances. She accused Kejriwal’s former aide, Bibhav Kumar, of harassment, a situation that led to police complaints against the party. She shared a painting on social media depicting Draupadi’s ‘cheer-haran’ from the Mahabharata, drawing a parallel to her own experiences with Kejriwal and the treatment she claimed to have faced.

In a separate post, Maliwal made a direct jab at Kejriwal, stating that the “ego of Raavan” was responsible for his downfall. “Even Raavan’s ego didn’t survive. Today, Kejriwal’s ego is shattered, but he is still Arvind Kejriwal,” she said, hinting that his arrogance and failure to deliver on promises had caused the party’s loss in the Delhi elections.

BJP’s Historic Victory and Public Support for Maliwal

As election results pointed to a BJP victory after 27 years, with the party leading by a wide margin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to congratulate the people of Delhi. He remarked, “Delhi ke dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi).” Shah highlighted that the victory marked the end of what he called the “rule of lies” in Delhi and emphasized that it was the start of a new era of development and trust in the city.

Maliwal, who has openly criticized the AAP in the past, congratulated the BJP, expressing hope that the party would now meet the expectations of Delhi’s voters. “I congratulate the BJP. People have voted for them with hope – and they should work to fulfill that,” she wrote on social media.

Her remarks were met with positive reactions from netizens, many of whom expressed support for her stance. Social media users praised Maliwal for her courage in speaking out against Kejriwal and the AAP leadership. “This is the defeat of Kejriwal’s ego,” said one user, sharing a video of the Delhi CM. Others followed suit, using memes and posts to show their admiration for Maliwal’s bold stance.

AAP’s Setback in the Election

The Delhi Assembly elections, which initially saw high expectations from the AAP, ended with the BJP gaining a commanding lead, winning 47 seats as per the latest trends, while the AAP secured 23. Congress failed to win a seat for the third consecutive time in the city. As the dust settles, it seems the BJP’s triumph is seen as a rejection of Kejriwal’s leadership and an endorsement of the party’s vision for the future of Delhi.

A New Era for Delhi

As the election results unfold, Swati Maliwal’s sharp criticism of Kejriwal and the AAP leadership reflects growing dissatisfaction within the ranks of the party and the people of Delhi. Her comments about the failure to address key issues and her call for leadership change in the AAP signify a turning point in Delhi politics. With the BJP heading toward victory, it remains to be seen how Kejriwal and the AAP will respond to this defeat and whether the leadership will indeed undergo the changes that some, like Maliwal, are advocating for.