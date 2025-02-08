BJP has taken a strong lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, crossing the majority mark with 42 seats, while AAP trails at 28 seats. The results have sparked a wave of memes on social media, taking digs at Arvind Kejriwal, Congress, and the INDIA alliance.

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged ahead, crossing the majority mark. By 11:15 AM, BJP had secured leads in 42 seats, while Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lagged behind at 28 seats, according to early trends. The Congress party, once a dominant force in Delhi politics, is struggling to make an impact, failing to secure even a single lead so far.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With these emerging results, social media erupted with memes, taking digs at Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP, and Congress. The online reactions have turned the election results into a meme fest, with hilarious takes on the political scenario.

Memes Target AAP, Kejriwal, and Congress

One viral meme compared Arvind Kejriwal to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, wiping his tears—a sarcastic take on his party’s performance in the elections. Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi constituency, is currently trailing against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. Another video widely shared on social media humorously depicts him crying while looking at the election results, indicating AAP’s struggle to reach the halfway mark.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal right now : pic.twitter.com/rOoHm1lIlE — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 8, 2025

#DelhiElectionResults Arvind Kejriwal after seeing Delhi Election Result pic.twitter.com/IDQ128X577 — SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) February 8, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took a jab at the INDIA alliance, particularly at AAP and Congress, saying, “Aur lado aapas mein” (Keep fighting among yourselves)—a remark aimed at their internal conflicts affecting their electoral prospects.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also not spared, as memes mocked the party’s dismal performance. One popular meme shows him checking the number of zeroes, symbolizing the Congress party’s failure to win a single seat so far.

#DelhiElectionResults 🤣🤣🤣 Tough fight between AAP and BJP 🔥 Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi for the 3rd time: pic.twitter.com/nChQgVvnHc — Post-Truth🌹 (@PostTruthIndia) February 8, 2025

The Kejriwal vs Modi Meme Battle

One of the most viral memes on social media features Arvind Kejriwal declaring, “Desh mein Modi ki koi hawa nahi hai!” (There is no Modi wave in the country). In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi humorously tells him to take off his muffler and feel the air—a witty dig at the BJP’s continued dominance and AAP’s struggles.

Adding to the meme fest, a separate meme shows AAP leader Swati Maliwal rejoicing over her party’s poor performance, further fueling speculation about the internal rift within AAP.

Delhi Assembly Elections: A Two-Party Battle

The Delhi elections, held in a single phase on February 5, have largely turned into a BJP vs AAP contest, with Congress failing to make an impact. The results today will determine whether Arvind Kejriwal secures a fourth consecutive term or if BJP returns to power in the capital after a long gap.

Despite AAP’s overall struggles, some of its key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, are still leading in their respective constituencies. On the other side, BJP’s prominent candidates like Ramesh Bidhuri and Kailash Gahlot have also taken strong leads.

As counting progresses, political enthusiasts and meme creators alike are glued to the unfolding drama, making this election not just a political battle but a viral social media spectacle.

ALSO READ: Will Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Win Muslim-Dominated Seats Okhla, Mustafabad And Kasturba Nagar?