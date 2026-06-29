‘Swept Floors, Still Harassed’: Faridabad Businessman Ends Life; Blames Wife, In-laws in Final Video

A tragic incident that took place in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, that has drawn attention after a 28-year-old businessman, Rahul, was found dead inside his shop on Sunday morning. According to the police, he allegedly died by suicide by hanging, soon after posting a video on Instagram.

Rahul, who is a resident of Sector 3 Housing Board Colony, had recently opened his garment shop around four months ago. According to his family, he left home after meeting his mother and went to work as usual, but never returned.

Instagram Video Raises Allegations of Harassment

The incident came to light when Rahul’s brother Amit reportedly saw a video uploaded on Instagram around 11 am. In the video, Rahul allegedly accused his wife, Jyoti (also known as Preeti) and in-laws (mother-in-law Veena, father-in-law Bittu and sister-in-law Neetu) of continuous physical and mental harassment.

He claimed he had been in a love marriage two years earlier and said tensions had escalated over time. In his video, Rahul stated that he was forced to do household chores and has faced repeated assaults. He also claimed that a false case of assault had also been filed against him just days earlier, which put more mental stress on him.

Faridabad Businessman Death: Family Reaction and Police Action

Following the video, family members rushed to the shop. Finding it locked from inside, they broke open the glass door and discovered Rahul had already died. Police were immediately informed and sent the body to BK Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Rahul also reportedly mentioned in his final message that his property should go to his mother and siblings. Based on the family’s complaint and the video content, Sector 3 police have registered a case against his wife and her family members.