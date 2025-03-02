Swine Flu Cases Surge In India: Over 20,000 Infected, 347 Deaths Reported

India reports over 20,000 swine flu cases, 347 deaths. Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra among worst-hit states. Experts warn of seasonal flu surge.

India is witnessing a sharp surge in swine flu (H1N1) cases, with 20,414 infections and 347 deaths reported as of December 2024, according to government data. The outbreak continues to spread, with the national capital Delhi alone registering 3,141 cases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Several other states have reported a rise in seasonal influenza A (H1N1) cases, including:

Kerala: 2,846 cases

Maharashtra: 2,027 cases

Gujarat: 1,711 cases

Tamil Nadu: 1,777 cases

Rajasthan: 1,149 cases

Influenza Cases See a Seasonal Surge

Doctors across the country have noted an exponential rise in patients with influenza-like illness (ILI), presenting symptoms such as viral fever, cough, and cold.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has been tracking the outbreak, receiving regular reports from states and Union Territories.

An official source stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and tracking the disease trend through its surveillance system.

States with Highest Swine Flu Fatalities

The worst-affected states in terms of fatalities include:

Maharashtra: 71 deaths

Kerala: 61 deaths

Gujarat: 55 deaths

Punjab: 48 deaths

Chhattisgarh: 43 deaths

Haryana: 26 deaths

Doctors Warn of Rising Cases Amid Seasonal Flu Trends

Dr. Vikas Maurya, Head of the Respiratory Department at Fortis Hospital, highlighted the ongoing surge in influenza cases over the past month. He noted that many patients visiting the OPD are experiencing viral fever with respiratory distress, though hospital admissions remain manageable, with no requirement for ventilation support.

The spread of influenza A (H1N1) and its subtype H3N2 aligns with India’s seasonal flu patterns, which typically see a peak from January to March and again between August and October.

Global Influenza Impact and WHO’s Data

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza affects approximately one billion people annually, with an estimated 3–5 million severe cases. The flu is responsible for 290,000–650,000 respiratory-related deaths worldwide each year.

With cases on the rise, health experts are urging strict precautions, including vaccination, proper hygiene, and timely medical consultation to prevent complications.