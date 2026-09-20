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Home > India News > ‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals

‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals

Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said Morita’s decision to fly Tejas reflected the confidence placed in India’s homegrown fighter.

The sortie highlighted the growing defence cooperation between India and Japan. (Source:IANS)
The sortie highlighted the growing defence cooperation between India and Japan. (Source:IANS)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 19:52 IST

Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita took a sortie in India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the ongoing Veer Guardian-2026 air exercise in Jodhpur on Sunday. Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also flew the aircraft, highlighting the growing operational engagement between the two air forces.

Why Did Japan’s Air Chief Fly Tejas?

The sortie was more than a ceremonial flight. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said Morita’s decision to fly Tejas reflected the “faith and trust” placed in India’s homegrown fighter aircraft. Morita also praised the aircraft and described it as a symbol of India’s indigenous defence capabilities. The flight also provided an opportunity for the Japanese air chief to experience the Indian fighter firsthand while both countries are conducting advanced operational drills.

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Veer Guardian-2026: India-Japan Air Forces Train Together

Veer Guardian-2026 is being conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 9 to 22. The Indian Air Force is participating with Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighters, while Japan has deployed its F-2A aircraft. The exercise involves advanced missions, mission-planning activities and professional exchanges aimed at improving interoperability between the two air forces. Singh said the exercise was more than a routine military drill, providing both sides with opportunities to learn from each other’s operational experience and strengthen professional ties.

A Sign Of Growing Defence Cooperation

The exercise comes as India-Japan defence cooperation continues to expand. Japan’s deployment of F-2 fighters to India for the exercise is also a first, according to the Defence Ministry. For India, Morita’s Tejas sortie offers a high-profile demonstration of its indigenous fighter during a bilateral exercise focused on operational cooperation and mutual learning.
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‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals
Tags: General Takehiro Moritahome-hero-pos-1India Japan air exerciseJapan Air Force Chief TejasJapan India defence tiesJapanese Air Force Chieftejas fighter jetTejas sortieVeer Guardian 2026

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‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals
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‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals
‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals
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