Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength

‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength

India has just taken a big step in strengthening its naval defence by successfully testing two advanced underwater mines that can target stealth ships and submarines. These high-tech mines were designed and built in India and are part of a larger push to improve the country’s underwater warfare systems.

‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength

India has successfully tested two advanced underwater mines that can target stealth ships and submarines in a major step.


India has just taken a big step in strengthening its naval defence by successfully testing two advanced underwater mines that can target stealth ships and submarines. These high-tech mines were designed and built in India and are part of a larger push to improve the country’s underwater warfare systems.

The tests were done by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with the Indian Navy. These were not just lab tests — they involved real underwater explosions, although with limited explosives for safety reasons.

Mines That Can “Think” Before They Hit

The mines tested include a Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) and another advanced underwater mine. What makes these special is that they can detect different types of signals that ships and submarines give off — like sound, magnetic fields, and water pressure changes.

“An MIGM is equipped with multiple sensors for recording influences like Acoustic, Magnetic, Pressure, UEP/ELFE signatures as generated by Marine vessels,” said Bharat Dynamics Limited, which is helping make the system.

These mines are smart — they don’t just explode at anything. They only go off when they identify a valid target, which means they’re both safer and more accurate.

The MIGM was developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam, with help from other DRDO labs and companies like Apollo Microsystems Limited.

Explosion Test Caught on Video

The DRDO shared a short clip of the underwater explosion from the trial. Even though less explosive was used than in real combat, the video showed that the system works as planned.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the success and said, “The system would further enhance the undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.”

This is a big achievement for India’s military tech, especially because the system was fully developed in the country.

Why Underwater Mines Still Matter

Underwater mines might sound old-fashioned, but they’ve been used in wars for a very long time — especially in World War II, when countries like the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan placed more than 500,000 mines in oceans to block enemy ships.

The difference now is that today’s mines, like the MIGM, are much more advanced. Instead of just sitting and waiting to explode at any movement, they wait for specific signals that only enemy warships or submarines would trigger.

Tests Come at a Sensitive Time

These trials are happening just weeks after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed. The attackers are believed to be linked to Pakistan, which has raised tensions again between the two countries.

Just two days after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Navy carried out another important test — this time, a guided missile destroyer successfully hit a sea-skimming target, showing that India’s Navy is ready to respond quickly if needed.

The Navy said in a statement that the warship INS Surat had completed the test and added:
“…marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.”

Navy Showing Off Its Full Strength

The Indian Navy has been sharing a lot more about its capabilities recently. One post on social media showed what it called the “Trident of Naval Power”, which included:

  • A warship (INS Kolkata)

  • A Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter

  • And a Scorpene-class submarine

This was meant to show how the Navy is strong not just on the surface of the sea, but also under it and in the air above it.

Just before that, the Navy also released videos of several warships firing BrahMos anti-ship missiles during live training exercises in the Arabian Sea. Ships like the Kolkata-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class, and Krivak-class frigates were involved.

Also Read: Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Filed under

Navy underwater mines

External Affairs Minister

EAM S Jaishankar Lauds Japan’s Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Israel carried out airstr

Video: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port After Missile Hits Near Tel Aviv Airport
GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Rais

GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners
India has successfully te

‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength
newsx

Assam: Landslide win expected in Panchayat polls, says BJP Leader Himangshu S Baishya
From Melodies to Mishaps:

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

EAM S Jaishankar Lauds Japan’s Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

EAM S Jaishankar Lauds Japan’s Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Video: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port After Missile Hits Near Tel Aviv Airport

Video: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port After Missile Hits Near Tel Aviv Airport

GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners

GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners

Assam: Landslide win expected in Panchayat polls, says BJP Leader Himangshu S Baishya

Assam: Landslide win expected in Panchayat polls, says BJP Leader Himangshu S Baishya

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger Than My Ego”

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger...

Entertainment

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger Than My Ego”

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health, and the Need for Real Connection

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health,

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot Targeted LGBTQ Community

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media