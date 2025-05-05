‘System Would Enhance Underwater Warfare’: India Tests Powerful New Underwater Mines to Boost Navy Strength

India has just taken a big step in strengthening its naval defence by successfully testing two advanced underwater mines that can target stealth ships and submarines. These high-tech mines were designed and built in India and are part of a larger push to improve the country’s underwater warfare systems.

India has just taken a big step in strengthening its naval defence by successfully testing two advanced underwater mines that can target stealth ships and submarines. These high-tech mines were designed and built in India and are part of a larger push to improve the country’s underwater warfare systems.

The tests were done by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with the Indian Navy. These were not just lab tests — they involved real underwater explosions, although with limited explosives for safety reasons.

Mines That Can “Think” Before They Hit

The mines tested include a Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) and another advanced underwater mine. What makes these special is that they can detect different types of signals that ships and submarines give off — like sound, magnetic fields, and water pressure changes.

The @DRDO_India and @indiannavy successfully undertook combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

“An MIGM is equipped with multiple sensors for recording influences like Acoustic, Magnetic, Pressure, UEP/ELFE signatures as generated by Marine vessels,” said Bharat Dynamics Limited, which is helping make the system.

These mines are smart — they don’t just explode at anything. They only go off when they identify a valid target, which means they’re both safer and more accurate.

The MIGM was developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam, with help from other DRDO labs and companies like Apollo Microsystems Limited.

Explosion Test Caught on Video

The DRDO shared a short clip of the underwater explosion from the trial. Even though less explosive was used than in real combat, the video showed that the system works as planned.

#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the success and said, “The system would further enhance the undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.”

This is a big achievement for India’s military tech, especially because the system was fully developed in the country.

Why Underwater Mines Still Matter

Underwater mines might sound old-fashioned, but they’ve been used in wars for a very long time — especially in World War II, when countries like the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan placed more than 500,000 mines in oceans to block enemy ships.

The difference now is that today’s mines, like the MIGM, are much more advanced. Instead of just sitting and waiting to explode at any movement, they wait for specific signals that only enemy warships or submarines would trigger.

Tests Come at a Sensitive Time

These trials are happening just weeks after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed. The attackers are believed to be linked to Pakistan, which has raised tensions again between the two countries.

Just two days after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Navy carried out another important test — this time, a guided missile destroyer successfully hit a sea-skimming target, showing that India’s Navy is ready to respond quickly if needed.

The Navy said in a statement that the warship INS Surat had completed the test and added:

“…marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.”

Navy Showing Off Its Full Strength

The Indian Navy has been sharing a lot more about its capabilities recently. One post on social media showed what it called the “Trident of Naval Power”, which included:

A warship (INS Kolkata)

A Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter

And a Scorpene-class submarine

This was meant to show how the Navy is strong not just on the surface of the sea, but also under it and in the air above it.

The trident of Naval Power – Above, below and across the waves

Just before that, the Navy also released videos of several warships firing BrahMos anti-ship missiles during live training exercises in the Arabian Sea. Ships like the Kolkata-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class, and Krivak-class frigates were involved.