T-BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Baseless Allegations; Urges Congress to Introspect.

Telangana BJP unit strongly condemned the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for his latest accusations at the Bharat Summit held on Saturday, where he alleged that opposition voices are being "trapped and isolated" under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Responding sharply, BJP Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash, said Rahul Gandhi’s remarks reflect a lack of understanding of democratic values and a failure to introspect on the Congress party’s own legacy of behaviour in Parliament.

“Why should you feel isolated? What prompted such feelings? Is it not time for you, your party, and your allies to introspect on your actions and commitment to the nation’s best interests?” Subhash questioned in a statement released.

He reminded Rahul Gandhi of the responsible conduct of BJP stalwarts like late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, who, even while in Opposition, upheld the dignity of Parliament and national interests. Subhash recalled how Vajpayee, as Opposition Leader, praised then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War — a testament to putting the nation above politics.

Contrasting that mature approach with today’s Congress leadership, Subhash said Rahul Gandhi must ask why his party, despite participating in all-party meetings, continues to tolerate loose cannons like Robert Vadra, who recently made insensitive remarks in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. “At a time when the nation is grieving the loss of 26 innocent lives, Vadra’s comments, attempting to link the tragedy to restrictions on street prayers, are not just irresponsible, they are reprehensible,” Subhash said.

Subhash also questioned the appropriateness of the state government hosting investment summits while the country mourns such a horrific terror attack.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about Congress being unable to “operate” due to an atmosphere of “fear, anger, and hatred” are merely attempts to deflect from the Congress party’s own failures, Subhash asserted. “Instead of manufacturing narratives of victimhood, the Congress must reflect on its diminishing credibility and lack of connection with the aspirations of New India,” he added.