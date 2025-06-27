Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > India > T-Government Stands In Solidarity With Persons With Disabilities: Minister Sridhar Babu

T-Government Stands In Solidarity With Persons With Disabilities: Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu distributed tricycles and aid to differently-abled individuals in Mahadevpur, announced new pensions and housing, and emphasized welfare schemes. He also handed over ₹90 lakh in Kalyana Lakshmi cheques and inaugurated a new children’s park.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu
Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 17:14:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Friday distributed tricycles and other assistive equipment to differently-abled individuals at Mahadevpur mandal headquarters in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

“Our government accords special priority to the welfare of persons with disabilities. The Minister committed to empowering them to excel in all fields.

Indiramma housing will be allotted to them, and new pensions will be sanctioned. He also said While we are focused on restoring the derailed economy, we are also working tirelessly to fulfill every election promise made to the people,” he said.

He further highlighted key welfare initiatives being implemented across the state, including free electricity, subsidized rice, zero-interest loans for women, Indiramma housing, and free bus travel facilities.

Despite these genuine efforts, some are deliberately spreading misinformation about our government. This is unfair and unjust,” he remarked.

Later, Minister Sridhar Babu handed over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth ₹90 lakh to 89 beneficiaries from Mahadevpur mandal.

Earlier in the day, he also inaugurated the newly developed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Children’s Park, constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

ALSO READ: BJP Slams Congress For Renaming Annapurna Canteens

Tags: latest india newsminister duddilla sridhar babutelangana
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?