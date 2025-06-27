T-Government Stands In Solidarity With Persons With Disabilities: Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Friday distributed tricycles and other assistive equipment to differently-abled individuals at Mahadevpur mandal headquarters in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

“Our government accords special priority to the welfare of persons with disabilities. The Minister committed to empowering them to excel in all fields.

Indiramma housing will be allotted to them, and new pensions will be sanctioned. He also said While we are focused on restoring the derailed economy, we are also working tirelessly to fulfill every election promise made to the people,” he said.

He further highlighted key welfare initiatives being implemented across the state, including free electricity, subsidized rice, zero-interest loans for women, Indiramma housing, and free bus travel facilities.

Despite these genuine efforts, some are deliberately spreading misinformation about our government. This is unfair and unjust,” he remarked.

Later, Minister Sridhar Babu handed over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth ₹90 lakh to 89 beneficiaries from Mahadevpur mandal.

Earlier in the day, he also inaugurated the newly developed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Children’s Park, constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

